Haters Who?! Khloe Kardashian Fires Back at Surgery Critics

Khloe Kardashian's motto is "IDGAF" when it comes to haters and naysayers. Girls should probably take a page from her book and stop caring about what other people think of their looks!

Haters gonna hate, and Khloe is just going to live. The last thing Khloe said she is willing to do when it comes to trolls slamming her looks is to be stressed about them. According to her, she does not have a lot of time to walllow on such negativity and speculations about surgery.

The actress did not mince words when she shared how she feels about people bashing her for her looks. In an interview with Elle on Thursday, she shared that at first, she was naturally hurt. However, in time, she realized she did not need to be affected. People who waste time to shame others are the ones with the issue, not her.

"At first, [mean comments] would definitely bug me, and I'm like, 'What in the world?'" she said. "I would never take my time to shame someone or be negative. I only comment nice and positive things. At first, I would let stuff like that affect me. And now I really don't care. Maybe if I'm having a bad day. But typically, I would say 90 percent of the time, it doesn't affect me."

Khloe even finds them so laughable that she want to troll them back. Kim Kardashian's sister said she's tempted to mock those criticizing her, but she controls herself not to.

"Sometimes I have to f-k with people a little bit," she admitted. "I try not to! I try to behave, but sometimes they're just asking for it."

If Khloe decides to waste time and indulge her haters into a fight though, it would not be surprising. It would not be the first.

The Good American founder is already known for clapping back when she is in the mood (or if she is not!). And when she does, negative commenters beware.

In May, one Instagram user asked, "Why do you look so different in all your photos?"

Kardashian did not stop herself and quipped back, "My weekly face transplant clearly."

At the time, a source already told Us Weekly that the reality star did not reply because she was offended by the troll's question. She was already at the phase of not caring if people question her appearance because she's happy with herself.

Just earlier this month, someone asked her the same question and got Khloe all riled up. She said she could not understand how bored or unhappy people were to take stock of other people's appearances and take time to comment negative things.

People who do that certainly have too much time in their hands, the outspoken Kardashian implied.



"I am someone who would never comment something unless it's positive. I believe in uplifting and complimenting one another. Who has the time chiiiillllldddd?! Time is precious boo. I'm spending it on happy things," she wrote.

