2020 People's Choice Awards Prediction: Why Cardi B Should Win Best Female Artist

2020 is Cardi B's! Fight us on that. Not that anyone would rush in to claim the year is there's--COVID-10 and all. However, if we are to say, then we think Cardi truly made this her year.

So what divorce? She's winning. We think she's going to win the 2020 People's Choice Awards for the top female artist, too.

Below are three reasons why she is our 2020 People's Choice Awards prediction for best female artist of 2020.

WAP Is Enough Reason

Even though Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" was not submitted for the 2021 Grammy Awards consideration, the fact that there is an uproar is a sign that people did not think that's possible--it's that good.

According to Variety, "WAP" is one of the biggest singles of the year, dropping right in the middle of the pandemic and giving people something to do (the "WAP challenge") and making women rethink how they view their bodies and own their sexuality. It's not the song that you can probably sing along with, but you can certainly dance with it and get what it wants you to understand.

Few "crazy-sounding" "sex-glorifying" songs can do that.

You got to hand it to Card B. Of course, there are other artists involved, such as Megan Thee Stallion and those who appeared on the music video (Kylie!. However, people still mostly associate the song to Cardi B.

The backlash on the song seems to be targetting her far more than anyone, but do you know why she topped our 2020 People's Choice Awards prediction for best female artist? Because she does not care and she's genuine about pushing the idea that women LOVE sex as much as guys do and there's nothing to be shy about that. There's no doing it for publicity like most female superstars do these days.

She's now trademarking WAP.

Divorce From Offset Makes Her Stronger

To be winning in her career and then suddenly dealing with the blow of a divorce is not likely to be easy. But Cardi B seems to be taking it all in a stride. In fact, she's so resolute about loving herself and not letting a man trample upon her that she's moved on quite fast.

This should probably not be the basis for a music award, but it's our reason. We love strong women to win any day any time.

Speaking Truth About Coronavirus

Again, not another reason for a music award, but she's one of the realest voices out there speaking truthfully regarding the dire situation the world is in because of the virus. We love her for that.

When the pandemic broke out (or when it was acknowledged to be real and serious), Cardi B is one of the first celebrities to say she is scared of it. Other artists can still find nice things to say about lockdowns, but she got right down to it and ranted her heart about the pandemic in a 46-second video on Instagram. It later on got turned into a remix by DJ Snake later on.

Are you scratching your head wondering why we said it ha been her year when apart from WAP, her life is not all sunshine and roses? Well, because we like to think that in the middle of pandemic, winning people are not the ones who do not have problems, but have them and yet fighting on. Scared or not, Cardi B certainly made the year hers!

She truly deserve the top spot in our 2020 People's Choice Awards prediction for The Female Artist of 2020!

