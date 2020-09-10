Kim Kardashian Reveals TRUTH About Her Rumored Six Toes

After months of dealing with trolls, Kim Kardashian finally hit back and defended her poor "six toes."

As usual to the members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kim's toes got its own spotlight after some netizens noticed that she seemed to have six of it.

Kim Kardashian's Sixth Toes

In August 2019, Kim Kardashian found herself in an awkward photoshop scandal with her alleged six toes. The reported extra toe on her left foot was clearly seen in a promotional photoshoot, which was why may believed it was altered.

As soon as the commenters ridiculed Kim's toes, the KKW Beauty mogul immediately took it down from social media and let her representative explain.

According to the rep, the sixth toe was not a result of photo editing but rather the "sideways angle of the star's foot."

Kim K Explains Her Side

Now, years later, Kim posted a video to explain her side. Howver, it left her followers more confused than ever.

On Wednesday, the KKW Beauty mogul shared a series of videos of her feet on her Instagram Story to show everyone that she only has five toes. She even said that the rumor about her alleged extra toe is "really wild."

"Everyone thinks that I have six toes, and it's really wild," Kim said while focusing her camera on her foot and counting her toes. Indeed, there are only five.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star then explained how the side part and bottom of her left foot create an "illusion" that there is a sixth toe. According Kim, whenever she pushes down her foot in an open-toed shoe, the extra fat seemingly gives an extra toe.

"But it's this, part of my foot, that when I wear a shoe just like this it like smashes down right here and in a picture," Kim uttered. "I don't know why, it looks like a sixth toe."

She also captioned the video, "very baffling" as it truly left everyone puzzled -- including herself.

Kim Kardashian West explaining to the people that she in fact, does NOT have a sixth toe. Let’s just clear that up. pic.twitter.com/ubFJmVr93n — jefa joji (@jojishii) September 10, 2020

Before ending her video, she filmed a selfie clip showing her hair and signature sleek waterfall look. Kim also expressed he hope that her update will finally silence those people who keep on questioning her toes.

Kardashian Toes

Aside from Kim, more Kar-Jenner clan members were ridiculed in the past because of their toes, including Kylie Jenner.

In March 2020, Kylie also hit back to netizens and shared multiple posts on her Instagram Story to answer her fans' questions about her middle toe.

In the first set of stories, Kylie shared several zoomed-in videos of her feet.

"Everyone wants to come for my f*cking toes," she said in the video. According to Kylie, she got the "cute-ass" feet after breaking her middle toe back when she was still in middle school.

Kylie also tried to demonstrate how her toes move. As what she had shown in the video, her middle toe can be seen getting "out of place" whenever she flexes it up.

"There's nothing you can do about a broken toe, so it just had to heal how it wanted to heal. So when I flex this up. This is a weird-ass video," Jenner responded to the trolls.

While this might seem a minor issue, it only proves one thing: everything about the Kardashians and Jenners easily catches people's attention.

