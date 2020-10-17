Sam Smith Heartbreak: Singer Gets Booted Out of Dating App!

Sam Smith just confessed about his hilarious experience in dating apps amid the lockdown.

During his virtual appearance at the "Watch What Happens Live" the four-time Grammy Award winner revealed that he tried his luck in the love department through a dating app called Hinge.

Sam Smith Is Single and Ready to Mingle

Unlike Tinder, Bumble and Raya, Hinge claims to be the "relationship app" that focuses more on long-term connections than hookups between users.

In his interview, Smith mentioned that being single is quite "difficult," so he joined dating apps.

"I'm still single, I'm on the front line with all the single people still, and it's been difficult. I've gone on all the apps and stuff," Smith shared.

Host Andy Cohen then asked the "Too Good at Goodbyes" hitmaker if he jumped on the bandwagon and joined Tinder.

The 28-year-old British singer then replied that he joined Hinge but got kicked out of the site.

"I took your advice, and I joined this dating site called Hinge in the U.K. and they chucked me off of it after one night cause they thought I was a catfish pretending to be me," Smith revealed

Cohen then responded: "That same thing has happened to me on dating apps but that's why I wanted you to join Tinder because I have someone who can get you on there and verify you."

Shortly after the interview, Hinge's official Twitter account posted a cheeky reaction and apologized for the singer's canceled account.

"Sorry @SamSmith! We know you're too good at goodbyes but give us a second chance at finding you (+ @Andy) someone special. We will verify your profile."

Sam Smith Dated French Furniture Designer François Rocci

Back in August, Sam Smith is rumored to be dating the French product and furniture designer François Rocci after they were spotted getting cozy and making out outside a bar in London, England.

According to his website, Rocci graduated in 2018 at the Royal College of Art with an M.A. in Design Product and earned his Bachelor of Arts at Kingston University.

During the onset of the global pandemic lockdown, the multi-awarded singer was hold up at his U.K. home alongside her sister.

In a previous interview with Rob Howard and Lauren Layfield on "Capital Breakfast," the "Lay Me Down" crooner confessed that being single in the middle of the health crisis has been difficult.

"For the first two weeks, I was like 'oh my god I'm single, I need to like...'. I went on this dating thing, and it was the worst!" he recalled, adding: "And then you get attached to guys, and then you're forming quarantine relationships over the phone, it's a dangerous path...It is a little bit [difficult], it's just not going to work right now!"

Split With Brandon Flynn

The said news came after his split with the "13 Reasons Why" star Brandon Flynn after nine months of being together.

As cited by The Sun, the "Stay with Me" hitmaker was devastated and even deleted their pictures on Instagram.

"Sam is obviously devastated. This is the most significant relationship he has ever had," a source told the publication.

In addition, the outlet noted that the couple ended their relationship prior to Smith's North American tour.

