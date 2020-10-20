Kim Kardashian at 40: KUWTK Star To Celebrate Birthday In a Private Island

No coronavirus global pandemic could stop Kim Kardashian from welcoming her 40th birthday with a bang. The reality TV star turned entrepreneur is said to be planning a massive birthday celebration while observing COVID-19 protocols.

According to reports, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star is secretly planning to mark her 40th birthday on a secret private island by flying some of her closest family and friends.

Secret Birthday Bash

A source told "Page Six," Kim rented a luxury private island and planned to bring at least 30 people close to her heart, including her sisters Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie, and momager Kris Jenner.

But here's the catch, the "KKW Beauty" mogul refused to tell her guest of honor the exact location where they are going to party. Even the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, who is known to be a control freak, has no idea where the Kim at 40 birthday bash will occur.

The insider claims that Kim plans to pick up her special guest, board them in a private jet, and only find out about the destination as soon as they land.

"All the guests know is when to be ready to be picked up for the flight, which will leave the Los Angeles area early next week," the source said.

"The destination is being kept strictly under wraps for privacy reasons, but that isn't stopping everyone [from] speculating," the source added.

Some of the guests wonder about their possible destination, and the top choices include Bora Bora or the Caribbean, as it is one of the favorite islands of the Kardashians.

Others are looking into Richard Branson's Necker Island, which can accommodate at least 22 guests. Kamalame Cay in the Bahamas is also one of the choices; it is a private island where Kim's close friend, Serena Williams, celebrated her honeymoon with Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian in 2017.

And in true Kim Kardashian fashion, she will not let COVID-19 jinx her exclusive party. The source said that Kim had her guests tested for coronavirus and will be tested again over the weekend to ensure everyone is safe and healthy to party.

In a recent interview with Grazia magazine, Kim revealed that she had to scrap her initial plans to have a party with the theme "Wild, Wild Miss West's 40th Birthday" due to the ongoing health crisis.

Kim Kardashian Marathon

Meanwhile, die-hard Kim Kardashian fans will also get a treat from the family's home network. E! Is treating the fans with a Kim Kardashian marathon featuring the "SKIMS" founder's most iconic moments and episodes from the long-running reality TV program.

Viewers will take a trip down memory lane watching Kim's epic moments, including the one where she should stop taking a selfie while the whole family is sending off Khloe to report to jail; the famous Bora-Bora trip where Kim freaked out when she lost a pair of her diamond ring in the ocean.

The special Kim K episode will also highlight Kanye West's grand marriage proposal, their star-studded wedding in Florence, and the mother-of-four's pregnancies, mainly when she gave birth to her eldest daughter, North West.

READ MORE: Dua Lipa Shut Down Reports She Broke COVID-19 Protocols

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles