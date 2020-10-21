David Beckham's Photo With Daughter Sparked Online Debate On Kissing Kids

David Beckham is not only a handsome face, an awesome husband, and an excellent athlete, but he is also a doting father to four adorable children.

Despite his different life roles, David always managed to maintain a good relationship with his kids, namely Brookly, 21, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 15, and 9-year-old Harper.

Fun Farm Day

The 45-year-old former football star recently took to Instagram to share a fun day he spent with his only daughter, Harper Seven Beckham.

In a series of Instagram Story entry, David shared how he had a father-and-daughter bonding with Harper by spending a day at an organic farm in Gloucestershire.

The dashing husband of Victoria Beckham looked fashion on point as usual with his neutral ensemble of a long-sleeved shirt, corduroy pants, and a flat cap. On teh other hand, the little lady Harper sported a white knitted turtle neck sweater paired with jeans and boots.

In one photo, David suggested that he and Harper are picking up some greens for their dinner. He also featured the young lady picking up and even attempting to taste the organic apples from the farm in other images.

David and Harper also got their autumn and harvest spirit by making creative floral bouquets and wreaths, perfect for the upcoming holiday season.

The proud father also shared a snap of his little girl's creative bouquet arrangement with a caption saying: "End product. My clever little florest [sic]."

David Kissing Daughter Sparked Online Debate

But aside from the sweet moment at the farm, one photo left David's 64.7 million followers with how he treated his young daughter.

In one photo, David kissed Harper on the cheek and wrote a caption saying: "Love you."

But in the next photo, the football legend gave Harper a kiss on the lips as they pose with their DIY autumn wreath.

The latter sparked controversy from conservative followers who slammed David for kissing his daughter on the lips, which is somehow uncommon for other father-and-daughter relationships.

"Adore your family, but never understood those parents' kisses on the lips. Still the best family," one follower commented.

"Why is he kissing her on her lips?" another one asked.

One remarked: "Please stop kissing kids on the lips!!!!"

The said photo sparked debate from conservative followers and die-hard fans who came in defense of David.

Some commended David's way of showing affection to his daughter, while others slammed the haters for questioning the father's way of expressing his love.

"They don't understand that by highlighting their thoughts on how weird this is, they are highlighting their perverted minds. Who looks at this and sees anything other than love!" one follower explained.

"He's her dad. I still kiss my kids on the lips because they're my kids, and I love them. Looks well when you can't be loving to your own kids....that you made!" another one emphasized.

