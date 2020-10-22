Kanye West's Ex Amber Rose Reveals Upsetting Things 'Ye Did to Her For 10 Years

For die-hard fans of Kanye West, they would know that there was Amber Rose before Kim Kardashian came into the picture.

Kanye and Amber broke up in 2010 after dating for just two years, but the two went on to take shots at one another.

During an appearance on "No Jumper" podcast with Adam Grandmaison, after being Hip Hop's "it couple," she just wants her ex to stop insulting her.

She addressed the "Jesus Walks" rapper's infamous comment about taking 30 showers to wash Amber off his body before the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star would date him.

'Ye made a comment back in 2015 during an appearance on "The Breakfast Club" podcast.

At that time, he told the hosts, "It's very hard for a woman to want to be with someone that's with Amber Rose. I had to take 30 showers before I got with Kim."

Years ago, Amber Rose questioned the presidential hopeful's motives for "slut shaming" her.

"I don't know if he says things to make his wife more comfortable, but to slut-shame me and say that you needed 30 showers, it's like, bro, you took me around the world."

She added, "Like, since when do you need 30 showers? I could see if it was, you know, a one-night thing, and you wanted to shame me, okay. But it's like, you've done a lot for me. You've done a lot for me, you know."

Amber also recalled that Kanye called her a "prostitute" at one of his rallies.

"Ten years later. Just leave me alone. I don't talk about you," she added.

The 37-year-old model also revealed that she broke it off with the rapper years ago because he wasn't her type of person.

The talk show host revealed that she likes men who are down to earth, cool, compassionate.

Amber also claimed that she had been offered book deals to talk about Kanye West, but she doesn't want to do it.

"I'm not vindictive. I don't want money from stuff like that. Not all money is good money."

The "Sister Code" star added that even if Kanye West bullied her for ten years, she still wouldn't take the money.

"Even if somebody is picking on me, which he has for ten years, he has picked on me for ten years. He has bullied me for ten years."

Now, Amber Rose is married and has two kids.

In a recent episode of "Red Table Talk" with Jada Pinkett-Smith, she discussed sexual content and what she's teaching her kids, Sebastian (7) and Slash (1), about women.

Amber shared that her eldest son is aware of the world, saying she's not hiding anything from them.

Recently, her son talked to her and asked her about periods.

She reportedly answered him honestly, saying, "I'm like 'no, not right now, but I will.' And he's like, 'do you need a tampon? Do you need a pad?'"

Amber Rose is teaching her son early because once she turns 13, girls in his classroom will start getting their periods. And while other boys will feel that it's disgusting, her son will just be like, "'That's nothing.'"

She also had to explain to her son that touching her bottom playfully is not okay, whether he's doing it to her or other girls he comes across.

READ MORE: Miley Cyrus Shares Shocking Extraterrestrial Encounter

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles