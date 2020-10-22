Burglar Invades Larsa Pippen's L.A Home

Larsa Pippen just joined the growing list of celebrities falling victim to home robbery as her Los Angeles house was recently invaded by burglars.

According to reports, the former "Real Housewives of Miami" star was in Florida on Monday night when the authorities notified her that someone breaks into her home.

In an Instagram Story entry, the 46-year-old estranged wife of Scottie Pippen revealed that she happened to be in Los Angeles that night because of an alleged stalker who keeps disturbing her peace.

Larsa began her story by saying: "Could 2020 get any crazier?"

"A stalker in L.A. forced me to go to Miami only then to find out my house in L.A. got robbed. Let's pray for 2021," she added.

According to "The Blast," the burglars were able to enter Larsa's house without triggering the house alarm system by disabling the electricity in the entire street of her home.

"Despite the elaborate security system, the robbers were able to break in because they disabled the electricity to the whole street," a source told the news outlet.

During the time of the robbery, no one is at home, so the burglars were able to seize tons of personal and high-value items.

The culprits reportedly left Larsa's home with a huge mess, which leads Pippen and her children terrified to return home. And while coincidentally left home to get rid of a stalker, authorities believe that both cases are not related.

Meanwhile, some theories suggest that Larsa may have attracted burglars' attention, who made surveillance at their home after she started promoting her "Larsa Marie" jewelry line on Instagram.

As of writing, the robbery incident is already under investigation and the case with the alleged overly obsessed fan following her.

Earlier this month, Larsa took to Instagram to express how excited she is to visit Miami. After a few weeks, she announced that she is back in Miami while wearing a skimpy two-piece bikini.

"Love being back home! #miami," Larsa wrote alongside a photo of herself basking under the sun.

Back to Regular Bikini Programing

Less than 24 hours after confirming that burglars invaded her Los Angeles home, Larsa Pippen proved that she is indeed the "unbothered queen."

Instead of freaking out and stressing out about the recent robbery, Larsa Pippen quickly jumped back to her routine of updating her 2 million Instagram followers with what is happening in her life.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the mother-of-four is back at it donning skimpy bikinis and giving social media what they want.

In the short clip, Larsa could be seen lounging on the terrace while wearing a pink butterfly-print bikini. And in true Larsa Pippen fashion, she once again flaunts her killer curves, unbelievable flat stomach, and golden tan, which is now even better and glowing after spending a few days in her hometown.

Larsa completed her look with black sunnies and a high ponytail, which she played around with while pouting for the camera.

Wave after wave," Larsa wrote on the caption.

