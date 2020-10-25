Jennifer Aniston Calls Out Kanye West Voters: 'It's Not Funny To Vote For Kanye'

Ever since the presidential campaign period kicks off in the United States of America, Hollywood A-list actress Jennifer Aniston is one of the most vocal celebrities who has been encouraging her fans to exercise their right to vote.

As the Presidential Election Day nears, the "Friends" alum is also using her online platform and voice to double time and get her gazillion of fans to vote for the future of America.

In a recent Instagram post, the 51-year-old actress set a good example by showing how she exercised her voting rights. Over the weekend, Jennifer Aniston posted a series of photos showing how she dropped her ballot off.

"The Morning Show" made sure she is protected from coronavirus upon dropping off her ballot as she wore a pair of tracksuit, scarf, sunglasses, and a lacey face mask.

In the lengthy caption, Jennifer proudly admits that her vote went to Joe Biden for President and Kamala Harris for Vice President.

"#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early," Jennifer wrote.

"I voted for them because right now, this country is more divided than ever," she added.

Jennifer Aniston also took a swipe at incumbent President Donald Trump and his response to racism and the coronavirus global pandemic.

"Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science... too many people have died," the actress continued.

The award-winning actress also encouraged her 35.7 million followers to reassess their choices and think about the people who will be affected by the poll results.

"I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we're on right now... your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting), she added.

Jennifer explained that it is not about the candidate running for the two highest offices in the White House at the end of the day, but the future of the country.

"Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency," Jennifer noted.

A Message for Kanye West Voters

In the end, the sensational actress drops a special message to those voters rooting for rapper-turned-presidential-candidate, Kanye West.

Jennifer encouraged her the public to be responsible with their vote and disregard the 43-year-old rapper's candidacy.

"PS - It's not funny to vote for Kanye. I don't know how else to say it. Please be responsible." Jennifer concluded.

The said Instagram post gained over 3.7 million likes with friends and followers, applauding her message, especially the jab against Kanye West.

"Well said, especially the PS," InStyle magazine editor-in-chief Laura Brown wrote.

"It's NOT FUNNY to vote for Kanye. PERIOD," top celebrity stylist Karla Welch added.

Julia Roberts noted: "Beautifully and perfectly expressed."

