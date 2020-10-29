Sam Smith Stuns Fans With Transplant, Transformation

Sam Smith admits undergoing a simple surgery to achieve their new look.

The British singer-songwriter, who prefers to be addressed by "they/them" pronouns, recently appeared in Vogue's Beauty Secrets video series as the "Stay with Me" hitmaker shared their getting-ready routine.

In the 16-minute clip, the pop singer revealed that they had undergone hair transplant surgery to prevent hair loss.

"My hair is actually - it's been a touchy place for me," the 28-year-old pop star mentioned as the award-winning singer brushed their crew-cut head with their hands, adding, "I haven't actually spoken about this before. So I am going to speak about it because I actually don't feel like I have anything to hide."

Smith also explained that they were noticing the receding hairline "about two years ago," which prompted them to proceed with the transplant.

The four-time Grammy Award winner shared that their hairstylist suggested the idea. Smith then recalled that they went to Ireland to have the surgery done.

Furthermore, Smith also made it clear that being bald is not their primary concern.

"How stunning is it? It's nice to have hair. But also if I was bald, I would still own it too, because bald is beautiful," the pop star said.

In the latter part of the video, the London-born singer addressed their weight gain and how they managed to deal with it.

"When I put on weight, which I do a lot - like Rihanna said, I have been blessed with a fluctuating body - when I put on weight, it always happens with my face first. On my face [and] on my boobies. So what really helps it for me [is] I shave my beard so that it can just cut off here [at their jaw line]. It kind of hides it."

Sam Smith Spoke About Suffering From Body Dysmorphia

In their previous interview with The Sunday Times, the "How Do You Sleep" hitmaker confessed that they suffered body dysmorphic disorder (BDD). They also detailed how it helped them accept their gender identity.

"For me, what triggered everything was the work I was doing with my body issues," the 28-year-old shared. "I always had body dysmorphia. As I started to address that, I started to address my gender and realized that I was holding myself to these ideals of how a man should look."

According to Mayo Clinic, BDD is a type of mental health disorder in which a person suffering from this is constantly thinking about their flaws with his or her appearance.

This type of disorder may also affect the person in social situations, as they may feel embarrassed, ashamed, and anxious most of the time.

Smith continued and shared that they sought professional help and underwent therapy to help them deal with the issue.

Who Is Sam Smith Dating?

Back in August, the British singer was photographed in a PDA session with French-born furniture designer Francois Rocci as they stroll the streets of London.

However, during their interview with Andy Cohen earlier this month, Smith insisted that they are "still single" and have been trying their luck in a dating app called Hinge.

