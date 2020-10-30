Sad! Harry Styles Signs Superfan's Album, Feeds Her Fish While She's AWAY

A superfan missed the chance of a lifetime when Harry Styles visited her home and even had a cup of tea with her dad. Unfortunately, the said fan was out and away when it happened!

Her fish even had the privilege of being fed by the "Golden" singer, but she did not even catch a glimpse of him.

Fortunately, Harry left her a sweet note.

Harry Styles Pets a Superfan's Fish

Harry Styles left a sweet note for his superfan when her dad welcomed him to their humble abode for a cup of tea. Unfortunately, the girl named Theadora was not at home when that random chance of a lifetime came up, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The former One Direction star was just driving outside of the fan's home when his car broke down. He had to seek help from the fan's house to get some roadside assistance and a friend of her dad's let him in.

All of these would have been the perfect opportunity for Theadora to fan-girl up to her heart's content and live to tell her friends about it. But because she was not there, the chance slipped away just like that.

While in her house though, Styles was just the perfect guest. He had a cup of tea, signed a copy of one of his albums owned by the superfan and then fed her pet fish.

Harry Styles' Sweet Note

Knowing Theadora would feel mad disappoiinted to know her idol already stepped into her house without her at least getting anything from it except a bizaare tale to be told by her dad's friend, Harry left a note. Styles told her all what he did in her home and thanked her famiily for helping him out.

The heartwarming note read: "Theadora, my car broke down on your street and your dad's friend kindly let me wait at your house with a cup of tea. I'm devastated that we missed each other. Looking forward to meeting soon. Treat people with kindness. Sending you all my love, I'm so sorry we missed each other. Until next time, Harry."

Styles added that he fed the fish and asked her dad to tell her to keep in touch.

After signing a copy of his 2019 album "Fine Line," he left another message, essentially saying the same: "Sending you all my love, I'm so sorry we missed each other. Until next time."

The Fan Cried, Of Course

Apart from the note, there is an actual picture evidence that all of these had transpired.

A now viral mage was first shared by photographer Sonya Jasinski, who wrote as a caption: "When Harry fed Theadora's Goldfish. Happy 13th Birthday."

Styles was sporting something similar to thekind of look he has on his "Golden" music video.

Shortly after, Theadora also shared the photos on her Instagram. The account, though, has since gone private.

Singer Michelle Branch was intrigued by it all and asked photographer Sonia, "Did Theadora lose her mind." Sonia jokingly responded that there were tears.

Neither Sonia or Theadora disclosed the location, with one fan guessing Harry's record label must have asked her to delay posting the image so his location would not be found out.

Other fans love him way more now.

ok but harry styles feeding a fan's fish and leaving her a note after his car broke down in front of her house has absolutely broken me pic.twitter.com/9q0NrTNvER October 28, 2020

