Lucky Devin Booker! Kendall Jenner Sizzles in Thong Bikini!

Kendall Jenner and her family are presently being slammed over the fact that they had an out-of-touch party this past week to celebrate Kim Kardashian turning 40. The model does not seem to care about what people say though.

Instead, she placed out pictures that could garner mix reactions--angry because she has obviously enjoyed her time at the beach and amazed because she really looked hot in her bikini.

One thing is for sure though: Devin Booker is certainly a lucky guy to be now part of the family's "inner circle" and witness Kendall sizzle in the flesh.

Kendall Jenner in Thong Bikini

The IMG model, 24, showed that she's hardly worried about what people think of her posting on social media while the family is being criticized. Probably realizing she was too cute and hot on her photos, she shared not just one but three.

Her comment section for the pictures positively exploded.

On the photos, Kendall gave the threat of COVID-19 no mind as she was seen having a good time within the clear waters sporting a barely-there green and blue bikini. Her body--enviable in its fitness and perfection--was on full display.

The bikini was hardly that complicated. It was a simple and classic triangle top and string bottoms, but on her, it was quite phenomenal. The bikini accentuated her slender waist and flat abdomen.

On one snap, when Kendall turned around, the simple bikini cannot hide the fact that the model had a pert and perfect posterior. Turns out the bikini bottoms were a skimpy thong!

In another shot, the tall stunner can also be seen with little rectangular sunglasses. Her long hair was braided on two sides so she looked quite cute instead of sexual, even with her body on full display.

"Jelly got me," she captioned the post featuring all three photos.

Fans and friends were quick to praise. Khloe Kardashian described the post as a "thirs trap."

Devin Booker Part of the Kardashian "Inner Circle"

When Kim Kardashian put out a gratitude post to describe her birthday party, she desribed her guests as her "inner circle." Given some of the photos showed the Phoenix Suns player among these star-studded guests, there is no doubt that he has become part of the "fam."

"Before COVID, I don't think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment. After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time," Kim posted on October 27.

Even though she specifically said she is aware of her privileged life and is no way being ignorant of the present crisis, she and the rest of the family were called names and lambasted for being tone-deaf. Memes abound.

