Megan Fox Fires Back At Ex Brian Austin Green For Painting Her As 'Absent Mother'

Megan Fox has had enough of her ex-husband Brian Austin Green subtle jabs.

On Sunday, Green posted a picture of himself and their 3-year-old son Journey River as they were dressed in costumes.

He captioned the Instagram post, "Hope you all had a good Halloween!"

Then the 34-year-old sultry actress noticed that the photo featured their youngest son, Journey.

Megan asked, "Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It's not hard to crop them out or choose photos they aren't in."

Bryan was in the picture dancing in a yeti costume while their youngest walked by in a Spider-Man costume.

I have no idea why Megan Fox is upset with Brian Austin Green but I'm here for it and I support it pic.twitter.com/kGoq3epgKs — Everyone's Business (But Mine) Podcast (@EBBMpodcast) November 1, 2020

She further said, "I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media."

The "Jennifer's Body" actress then accused her ex-husband of being so "intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative" that she's an "absent mother," as Bryan portrays himself as the "perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year."

But Megan continued to tell Bryan, "You have them half of the time. Congratulations, you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?"

The former "90210 Beverly Hills" apparently got the message as he deleted the picture but later reposted it without their son.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green tied the knot in 2010. Aside from their son Journey River, the former couple also shares Noah Shannon and Bodhi Ransom.

Aside from these kids, Bryan also has a child he previously cut off along with another ex-wife, Vanessa Marcil. They were married from 1999 to 2003.

Kass, 18, his oldest son, was gone from his life since 2013 after a bitter legal battle in court with Vanessa.

At that time, Kass was only 11, but they have reconciled.

In September, Vanessa took to her Instagram Story to call out Bryan as she sides with the "Transformers" actress in their split.

She expressed how she has respect for the Hollywood actress and how she is now living for herself and "leaving her children out of her public life at this young age."

The "General Hospital" star added that she used to hide Kass from the public eye when he was young and never spoke to her son about their court case.

Not naming Bryan Austin Green, Vanessa further said, "'He's very big on doing things that publicly make him look like a nice guy. However, it is who you are when no one is looking that shows your true character."

An insider told Us Weekly back in October claimed that Bryan is on good terms with his ex-wife and ex-wife's boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly.

"Brian is totally fine about them getting more serious. He is doing his own thing, and there's no animosity."

The actor is also reportedly "pleased" that Megan is "preoccupied and happy" as he himself continues to date socially and see different women.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were rumored to be together back in May as they worked in their film "Midnight in the Switchgrass."

They started dating officially after Megan's split from Brian, just shy of their 10th anniversary.

