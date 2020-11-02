For Jack: Chrissy Teigen Offers Sweet Tribute for Late Son After Miscarriage

One reason why tattoos are so loved by those who dare get them is that they can serve as permanent reminders of things important to people. This is why not all tattoos mean the same, and tattoos are more than just an aesthetic for the rebels. Chrissy Teigen got a new tattoo, certainly not just for aesthetic purposes.

The model and social media star got a "Jack" tattoo on her wrist, and fans who know her and follow what she had been going through day by day would certainly know what this means. John Legend's wife is honoring the son who did not have the chance to make it to this world and Teigen's family.

Regardless, he's an important person in Teigen's life, so she is honoring her late son in this heartwarming way.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the model showed off her "Jack" tattoo written in script on her wrist, a few weeks after announcing her pregnancy loss. As a way to signify that little Jack is part of her family, the placement of the ink is near her tattoo tributes to husband John Legend and their two children, daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2.

It can be remembered that the model shared back in October the shocking news of her marriage after months of showing her fans how excited she is to welcome this third child.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough," Teigen posted to Instagram at the time.

On that announcement of tragedy, she revealed that the baby who passed away had a name already - Jack. She revealed that on her first two babies, she never really thought of names until the last possible moment. The model said for some unknown reason, she and John Legend already kept calling the unborn child in Teigen's baby at the time, Jack. "Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever," she also added at the time.

Teigen has been talking about the tragedy without fearing people's opinions of her. For weeks now, she has been vocal about her plight, and in a letter posted in Medium, added how she just no longer cares about the haters in this trying period of her life.

Some people had been judging her for posting an IG photo of her in the hospital the day jack passed away and claiming her to be an attention-seeking person. According to her, sJohn Legend had qualms about taking the photo, but respected her need for the day to be documented. As for those who could not respect her, the model said she does not have time for them.

In this letter, she also thanked strangers who sent her social media messages to make her feel less alone and sad about losing her baby.

READ MORE: 'Insidious 5' Is Happening: Cast, Plot, Release Date & More Updates!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles