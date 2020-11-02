Arnold Schwarzenegger Heart Surgery: Iconic Actor Shows Current Condition

Arnold Schwarzenegger proved he's an action star, in and out of the screen. Just a week after he received a new aortic valve, he's back to his daily routine like nothing has happened!

On Friday, the actor and former California governor was spotted smiling widely as he drove around Los Angeles, as reported by People Magazine. He does not look as if he he was just strapped to a hospital bed just recently.

On his social media last week, the actor caused some fans to worry after he wrote he had undergone an operation.

"Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery.," he shared. Attached to this message was a photo of him lying in hospital bed, with some tubes attached. He was givng a thumbs up though, so it was apparent that he's in good spirits.

At the time though, he already wrote that he's feeling a whole lot better. Given that his post also included pictures of him sightseeing, it can be assumed the operation happened a bit more earlier and it was done in secret.

The "Sixth Day" actor said, "I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues. Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team!"

Schwarzenegger also shared the news on his Instagram, and the love of his children was palpable.

The three of his children, Katherine, 30, Patrick, 27, and Joseph Baena, 23, all took time to comment and remind their dad to take it easy and look out for himself.

His daughter left heart and praying hand emojis, while Patrick wrote in capital letters to express urgency, "PLEASE DONT GO WORKOUT TODAY!!"

"Love you, dad! How are you already hitting a lat spread???" Baena also commented.

The actor is a known gym buff, being a former bodybuilder and action star to boot. He is known to follow a strict diet as well.

Fans were also quick to share their well-wishes.

Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery. I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues. Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team! pic.twitter.com/hmIbsEMHtA — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 23, 2020

This is not the first time that the actor had to get a surgery for his heart. Two years ago, he underwent heart surgery to replace a previous pulmonic valve replacement.

At the time, the "Terminator" star was about to have a less-invasive catheter valve inserted, but the experts suddenly decided what he needed was an open-heart surgery instead, his spokesperson shared.

But he bounced back from that quite rapidly, too, announcing to his fans that he's back and just happy to be alive.

It is also worth mentioning that in 1997, Schwarzenegger had both an aortic valve and a pulmonic valve replaced due to a congenital heart defect. To say his heart has undergone so much is an understatement.

READ MORE: Floyd Mayweather's Daughter Is Pregnant: Who Is the Father?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles