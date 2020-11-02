No Divorce! Cardi B Officially Getting Back With Offset After Big Move

Cardi B is finally settling things with her husband Offset.

Following her controversial breakup with the Migos member, the Grammy Award winner is formally calling off their divorce.

In documents obtained by HollywoodLife, the "WAP" hitmaker, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, has now filed new documents to dissolve the case. The documents were submitted in the high court dated November 1.

Moreover, the news was confirmed by Offset's lawyer through E! News, stating that the divorce case "has been dismissed.

"My firm and I have always been an advocate for helping fathers protect what's most important to them-their families and their children. That was no different here. We remain in Offset's corner and in support of him and his future. He thanks his fans for their continued love and support," the representative furthered.

In September, news broke that the mother-of-one officially ended her three-year-marriage with the 28-year-old rapper after filing for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences."

There had been rumors that there was a third party involved, but the "Bodak Yellow" shut down the cheating allegations and assured that nothing "out of this world happened."

"It's not because of cheating. I'm seeing people say it's because he's got a baby on the way - that's a whole f-- a complete lie. This is the like second-time people try to pin babies over here. No, that's bulls-t," she mentioned in an Instagram live session.

The Bronx native then opened up and revealed the real reason behind the split.

Cardi B explained that she "got tired of f-king arguing" and "got tired of not seeing things eye-to-eye."

The 28-year-old female rapper admitted that she did not want to make things worse but was forced to do the right thing.

Cardi B and Offset Together Again?

However, things turned 360 after the multi-awarded artist celebrated her 28th birthday in October in Las Vegas.

Cardi B was spotted getting cozy with Offset and even gave him a steamy lap dance during the after-party.

The "Clout" rapper took to Instagram Stories as he shared clips of the "I LIke It" songstress twerking in front of him while he placed his hand on her behind.

In another clip, Offset posted a video dancing on a balcony with a caption, "When ya girl from Newyork and ima Atlanta N---a."

Another interesting part during the birthday bash iwas his $330,000 gift to his wife.

Offset gave the mother of one a jaw-dropping black Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV with a beige interior.

Following their reconciliation, Cardi B received a wave of backlash from the public for patching things up with her on-again, off-again husband.

However, she had a savage comeback and spoke about the issue.

"I didn't put my divorce out there, a fucking court clerk put it out there. And because people are making rumors up, 'Oh, this guy has a girl pregnant,' this and that, I have to address it."

After voicing her side through her IG Live, Cardi B deleted her Twitter account.

