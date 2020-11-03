Kanye West Votes for Himself as President--Naturally

Presidential hopeful Kanye West is done voting. It was also an easy choice for him who to put on the presidential seat.

In fact, he woke up early to vote, so sure of whom to cast his confidence in. Unsurprisingly, he voted for himself on Tuesday.

"God is so good. Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust...me," West tweeted on Election Day, uncaring of what people would say. After all, he never did.

"We will heal," he added. "We will cure."

The "Life of Pablo" rapper, a surprising and a write-in candidate, is running with vice presidential hopeful Michelle Tidball. In October, West unveiled his first presidential campaign ad that focused on faith and religion, but it was promptly ridiculed left and right.

There were also reports of Kim Kardashian, his wife, not even supporting his decision.

While Kim never did say she is against the idea, she never said she approves either. There was even a report claiming she's going to give her 100 percent support only if Kanye runs at another time.

The ridicule never stopped but Kanye went ahead anyway. Just two weeks before the presidential election, fellow celebrity Jennifer Aniston even said that it's not funny that people would even consider voting for him. The actress implored her fans, especially her IG followers, to be responsible and not vote for the Yeezy creator.

"This whole thing isn't about one candidate or one single issue," Aniston said. "It's about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency. PS - It's not funny to vote for Kanye. I don't know how else to say it. Please be responsible."

West, who had been ignorning people's comments for months, did not like this. The rapper shared a screenshot of a Vanity Fair news report of how Aniston endorses Joe Biden and called out people who are thinking it's funny to vote for the rapper.

He captioned the post, which has since been deleted, "Wow, that Rogan interview got em shook Let's gooooooooo." This just means he thinks he's on the right track.

Whether his self-confidence and faith would truly bring him to the White House remains to be seen. He is already assured of one vote, at least. Maybe the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner brood would join in.

A source claimed that even though Kim K has not stepped up to endorse her husband in this important run of his life, she was angry at Aniston for daring to insult Kanye like that.

Speaking with Heat magazine, a source revealed that Kim is getting angrier by the minute, the more she thinks about what the "Friends" star said.

"It shocked both of them, and the more they think about it, the angrier they get. They say Jen can't get away with mocking Kanye in such a rude and dismissive manner, and they've already started working out how to fight back," the source explained.

