Sorry, Kendall: Miley Cyrus Fires Savage Response To Unfollow Spree Rumor

Rumor has it that Miley Cyrus unfollowed several stars after they attended Kendall Jenner's birthday bash. Allegedly, the singer felt disgusted over their partying ways in the middle of the pandemic.

Cyrus, however, set the record straight and revealed that she's not the one to focus on such petty matters over bigger issues at hand.

People would understand if Miley unfollows Kendall and her squad for partying to send out the message that celebrating in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic is not cool, but this did not happen at all.

The "Malibu" singer fired back at a Twitter user accusing her of unfollowing Kendall, Kylie, The Weeknd, Saweetie and many more other stars on Instagram because they partied on Kendall's frowned upon Halloween-themed birthday bash on Saturday, October 31.

"Never. Followed. Any. Of. Them. To. Begin. With," Cyrus posted in an Instagram comment on Monday, November 2.

Since this is just a day ahead of Election Day 2020, Miley said there are more important issues to focus on: "Let's stop talkin bout who I follow on the damn gram and talk about VOTING! 1 day to go! #BidenHarris."

It can be remembered that just like her big sister Kim Kardashian, Kendall was criticized for having.a big party amid a health crisis without following complete precautionary measures.

She invited a host of famous friends into 1 Hotel West Hollywood, where she rented out Harriet's Rooftop on Saturday night.

She turns 25 on Tuesday, November 3, but decided to celebrate the big milestone earlier.

In addition to Kylie, The Weeknd and Saweetie, the guests included the rest of her family, Justin Bieber, and Jaden Smith, who are her close friends.

Partygoers all allegedly took rapid coronavirus tests at the hotel and had to test negative before they can go up, but social media users criticized them for not wearing masks and not following social distancing guidelines.

Twitter users also slammed the party's "no social media" rule, hinting at Kendall's gall to hide what was happening at the party from the public.

Ironically, one of the attendees broke the rule by uploading a photo of a sign that stated, "Take all of the photos you want, but please do not post on social media of any kind."

Kris Jenner came to her daughter's rescue over the present controversy.

"We are really responsible, and we make sure that everyone in our family and our closest friends are tested religiously. So, you know, we do what we can, we, we try to follow the rules," Kris said in SiriusXM's "Andy Cohen Live."

"And then if people are, you know, they're commenting and they're being critical, I can't control that," she added.

On Miley's part, it is apparent that she finds voting essential this year. She already spoke of it countless times.

READ MORE: Kanye West Votes for Himself as President--Naturally

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles