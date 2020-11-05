[WATCH] Reign Disick Thinks Aunt Kim Kardashian Is 26 Years Old in Adorable Video

If fans think the Kardashians do not look a day older than how they looked on the first season of "Keeping up with the Kardashians," the new generation of this family thinks so too! Reign, Kourtney Kardashian's son, thinks Aunt Kim look exactly 14 years younger.

The first season of KUTWK happened in 2007, so that's really quite accurate.

Kim Kardashian is 26, in Reign's Eyes

Reign, 5, had a fun conversation with his aunt, who was positively tickled with the knowledge that her nephew views her so young. The conversation became cute though when Kim told Reign her true age and the little kid became a little uncomfortable with guessing wrong and continuing with the Q&A that was obviously making his aunty happy. Kids usually hate that, LOL.

Kim Kardashian has no problem with aging, especially when she can age beautifully. She just turned 40 and even threw a massive party, drawing flak because of the present pandemic. But just like any other ordinary human being, she's pleased to find out a kid thinks she looks way younger than she is.

Reign certainly knew how to turn on the charm on his aunt. Kim shared a hilarious series of Instagram stories, where she can be seen repeatedly asking Kourtney Kardashian, 41, and Scott Disick's youngest son her age, and getting differing answers. Despite getting different answers, Kim is sticking with the one pleasing to her ears - 26.

When Reign got a bit tired of the conversation, seeing how his aunt is becoming way too pleased with his blunder, Kim became even more persistent to get a definite confirmation that Reign thinks she's 26.

She explained to Reign, "You brought up the 25 and 26 thing, not me. I had to tell you." At this point, Reign's dad Scott can be heard asking him, "How old does she look?" "How old do I look? Look at me?" Kim asked again.

Reign felt the need to be silly and shut the whole convo down by telling Kim she looks "100." Kim let out a hearty laugh - sounding a lot like Kris Jenner!, but good thing Reign knew enough to keep peace and told her she looks "26" as his final answer.

Kim excitedly exclaimed, "For real?" Scott, who knew better through experience that age is a senstive topic for women, then thanked his son for being "honest."

All throughout, Reign made a lot of cute, silly faces like boys do when caught in an awkard position, making fans think "where did all the time go?" How can Kourtney's baby boy be five and showing so much personality?

Kim Kardashian's Controversial 40th Party

Kim Kardashian knew people would question the fact that she's throwing a big party in the middle of a pandemic, but she certainly made it clear that safety precautions were followed during the bash and MORE importantly, that she is aware of how privileged and blessed she is to still have the capacity to throw such a thing. Kim said it's all celebrating her big day with her inner circle and hoped people would just understand.

Some fans and celebrities did. They came to her rescue against these staunch bashers.

One of them, La La Anthony, told Entertainment Tonight that the bashing was not surprsing. But people who are criticizing the reality star do not know the extent of her contributions to the society.

"I just know we live in a world where people are gonna have something to say about everything," La La Anthony said.

"I know what we're all doing individually when it comes to charities, when it comes to using our platforms, when it comes to voting, when it comes to prison reform, when it come to the millions of things that we're doing," the TV personality, 39 continued, implying the range of social work Kim and the rest of them in the entertainment world is doing. "We try to just help the world in general, and that's what matters to me. It's not just about going on an island and taking a beautiful picture. I mean, there's a lot more to what all of us do in our day-to-day lives than that. That's what matters. I'd rather amplify that side of what we're doing."

READ MORE: 'Bachelorette' Star Clare Crawley Is Hurting Amid Massive Backlash

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles