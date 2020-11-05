'Titanic' Actress Dead at 91 -- Fans Mourn

"Titanic" actress Elsa Raven has reportedly died at the age of 91.

On November 3, David Shaul, Raven's agent, confirmed the death of the renowned "Titanic" and "Back To The Future" actress.

According to Deadline, the 91-year-old star died in her home in Los Angeles, California. Her cause of death remains unknown. She's survived by her 15 nieces and nephews.

As of writing, no memorial plans have been publicized by her family.

Raven's sudden death made her fans mourn online. Although she mostly played small roles, she left a significant impact on viewers' hearts before her passing.

"A memorable small role as "Save The Clock Tower" fundraiser in BACK TO THE FUTURE. Sells the house in THE AMITYVILLE HORROR. And ever so briefly she appears in a memorable shot in TITANIC," Rhett Bartlett, a film archeologist, wrote.

Another fan penned, "RIP. Elsa Raven played Ida Straus in Titanic (1997). She was also featured in a deleted scene "Where you go, I go."

"#BackToTheFuture, rewatched the film earlier this year, so remember very well Elsa's role as the Save the Clocktower lady. RIP Elsa Raven," another Twitter user said.

Elsa Raven's Milestones

Born in 1929, Raven surely lived her life to the fullest by joining several films.

She began her career on Broadway by being featured in a number of plays, including "The Legend of Lizzie."

From being a stage actress, she eventually stepped up and joined Hollywood. She then starred in multiple award-winning flicks, although she only got minor roles in most of it.

She first rose to fame through her appearance in the 1970 crime film "The Honeymoon Killers."

Raven then quickly landed the Mrs. Water Buffalo role on "The Gang That Couldn't Shoot Straight" in 1971. During the same year, she also appeared in "Lady Liberty" and "South of Hell Mountain."

In 1979, she played the role of a real estate agent in "The Amityville Horror" and a tourist in "The Cracker Factory."

She also starred in "Titanic" as Ida Strauss, although her parts were primarily cut from the film. Despite that, she remained connected to the movie by appearing in Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On" music video.

In the clip, she appeared with an older man in a stateroom as water began to enter the ship.

Meanwhile, she was also best-known for urging Marty McFly to "save the clocktower" in "Back to the Future." The role made her earn the nickname Ms. Save The Clocktower.

Aside from big screens, Raven filled her CV with her TV appearances from 1982 to 2004. Her projects include "Million Dollar Infield" (as Dr. Isabel Armen), "The A-Team" (as Clara Dickerson), "Highway to Heaven" (as Ms. Zabenko), "Amen" (Inga), "Get a Life" (Marta), and "Everybody Loves Raymond."

Before she quit her Hollywood life, she received a credit in the 2011 short film "They're With Me," in which she played the role of Great Great Grandma Fanny Feiner.

In the same year, she grabbed the role of Mrs. Harrison in "Answers to Nothing."

RIP, Elsa Raven.

