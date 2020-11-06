3 Times Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Broke Royal Protocol Amid the US Presidential Election

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their bold move as a royal after they announced that they are stepping down as senior members of the Firm.

Despite the criticisms and controversies faced, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stood by their decision and vowed to become "financially independent" and to "carve out a progressive new role within the institution."

A lot has changed since the former royals backed out from their roles in the monarchy.

First, they bought their first home mansion in Montecito, Santa Barbara, at a staggering $14.65-million, as cited by The Times.

Another is their megawatt deal with Netflix, which reportedly is "worth over 100 million."

Moreover, the multi-year deal with the streaming giant is under the Sussexes' untitled production company that would produce various contents such as documentaries, children's programming, docuseries, movies, and scripted series.

Following their upcoming project, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been vocal about their political views since the onset of the global movement, Black Lives Matter.

They have been criticized for disobeying the monarchy's number one rule, which is to become politically neutral.

However, now that the US presidential election has been slated, the couple made a round of headlines after breaking the royal code, and here are the three incidents that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle violated the Queen's protocol.

The Sussexes Urged Americans to Vote

The former royals faced a ton of criticisms after encouraging Americans to participate and vote in the "most important" Presidential Election.

As they took Part in the National Voter Registration Day, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a powerful speech as they urged citizens to exercise their right to vote to make a change.

"When we vote, our values are put into action, and our voices are heard," the former "Suits" star mentioned.

Since Prince Harry is born under the British royal family and as a rule, senior royals are not allowed to vote in British elections, the mother-of-one, on the other hand, confirmed that she would vote in the US poll.

Meghan Markle is the First Modern Royal to Vote in the National Election

It's no surprise that the 39-year-old Markle participated in the US presidential election.

According to Page Six, the Duchess of Sussex voted early by mail and "wouldn't miss voting in this election no matter where she was living," a source mentioned.

Following this, she made history as the first modern member of the British royal family to vote in a US poll.

People also shared that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been keeping themselves updated with the fight between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Meghan Markle Continues to Publicly Speak about Politics

Amid the US national election, the former actress' spokesperson hinted that she would continue to voice her sentiments about politics even after the Election.

"Part of being an active member of society is to take part in the democratic process. So encouraging people to get involved in politics is something that is important," the Sussexes' representative told Insider.

