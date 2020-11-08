Megan Fox Faces Backlash After Humiliating Ex-Husband Brian Austin Green Online

Megan Fox got Brian Austin Green's ex-partner Vanessa Marcil to support her in her recent beef with the actor. However, not everyone is siding with her.

Green and Fox's split last May ended their 15-year relationship, but it did put a conclusion to the toxicity surrounding their names.

Fox Called Out Green

Recently, Fox lashed out at her estranged husband for allegedly dirtying her image as a parent. To recall, the 47-year-old actor posed for a photo with his 4-year-old son, Journey River, for Halloween.

"Hope you all had a good Halloween!!" Green captioned the now-deleted snap.

To fans' surprise, Fox responded with a lengthy accusation on the post.

According to the 34-year-old mother, Green should have cropped Journey in the picture or chosen another photo without their kids.

Fox then noted that she, as well, had a good time with the kids to celebrate Halloween. However, she did not post any pictures of them on her social media account.

"I know you love your kids. But I don't know why you can't stop using them to posture via Instagram," Fox wrote.

The "Transformers" star went on to claim that he's seemingly implying that she's an absent mother by posting the picture.

In the end, she sarcastically congratulated Green for being a dedicated father and a remarkable man for sharing that father and son moment.

"Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?" she continued to question.

After her statement, many of the actor's fans defended him and criticized Fox instead.

What Fans Said About Fox

Soon after her words spread like wildfire, netizens took their rage on Twitter and slammed Fox for her attitude.

One netizen said that Megan Fox turned herself into an absent mother, and it is not Brian Austin Green's fault.

"She does it to herself. Since her separation you see nothing but pics of her and MGK. As if no care in the world. As if she is a single woman. Hollyweird is right."

Another one wrote, "No lie people be sleeping on Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox needs to stop speaking negative on that man."

One fan also emphasized that nothing was wrong with the picture and instead blamed Fox for creating an issue.

"U posted a Halloween photo with your child. It was adorable. Folks do that.....and yeah, Fathers get to do that also. So any folks' chiming in' (including ex wives) have OTHER issues going on," the fan said.

Meanwhile, Green's "Beverly Hills 90210" co-star Tori Spelling applauded him and his parenting skills following Fox' rampage.

On Instagram, Spelling posted a picture of her together with Green and Jennie Garth. She also referred to them as the best parents she knows.

For his part, Green issued another statement to thank everyone who supported him when his ex-wife lashed him out.

"I wanted to thank everyone who's come on my page and been supportive of everything. It's extremely kind and really appreciated," he said in the video (via ET Online). "Be kind to each other, love each other."

Green and Fox share three kids -- Noah, Bodhi, and Journey. The actress is now dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

