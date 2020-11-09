Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Attacked for 'Shameless' Remembrance Day 'Publicity Stunt'

What seemed to be an innocent tribute had a whole different meaning now because it's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are being attacked for what trolls have labeled "staged" Remembrance Sunday pictures.

The 36-year-old dad and the 39-year-old mom were spotted visiting the Los Angeles National Cemetery for Remembrance Sunday.

The solemn dayis an annual memorial day where the monarchy and the British people honor Commonwealth armed forces who have fallen in the line of duty.

Prince Harry and Meghan have marked #RemembranceSunday by visiting the Los Angeles National Cemetery today. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted to “personally recognise” the day in their own way. pic.twitter.com/jFRr3RPbRv — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) November 8, 2020

In a statement from the Sussexes' spokesperson, it was confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle laid flowers they picked from their $14 million mansion in Montecito and placed them on the graves of two Commonwealth soldiers.

"It was important to the Duke and Duchess to be able to personally recognize Remembrance in their own way, to pay tribute to those who have served and to those who gave their lives."

However, not everybody is impressed by it all.

Some critics claimed that the photos were staged and looked extremely tacky.

One of the biggest Sussex critics, Piers Morgan, took to his Twitter to say, "My God. They've even turned Remembrance Sunday into another self-publicity stunt. Have they no shame?"

He added in another tweet, "Just outrageous - treating Remembrance Sunday like a PR opportunity, & trying to steal headlines from the real royals doing their duty back home."

Some even mentioned how their demands for private life is contradicting because of these photos.

"I understand wanting to commemorate the day as an army veteran. But I don't understand the overly staged photographs. I thought they wanted privacy and not to be working Royals?"

The Sun's royal commentator Dan Wootton also weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's appearance at the cemetery.

He pointed out how convenient that there was a photographer that also happened to be in the Los Angeles National Cemetery.

Wootton wrote, "How lucky that a photographer happened to be here to capture this deeply personal moment."

But there were still fans who defended the couple who believe that the couple's move was genuine.

"True representatives of British honor - Harry and Meghan, always!"

Another said, "Well done, Harry. Your service and commitment to the military and all its members are unwavering."

The Duke of Sussex, who spent ten years with the British army, recently described Remembrance Sunday as a moment for both respect and hope.

He spoke on the "Declassified" podcast and explained, "It's how we preserve the legacies of entire generations and show our gratitude for the sacrifices they made for us to be able to live the lives we live today."

However, despite being an army veteran, Prince Harry's request to have a wreath laid at the Cenotaph in London on his behalf was not approved.

The wreaths were laid on behalf of other royal family members such as Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince Edward, and Princess Anne.

According to reports, Prince Harry asked for a wreath to be laid, but Buckingham Palace denied it since he is no longer a senior member of the royal family.

