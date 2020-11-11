Khloe Kardashian Exposes KarJenner's Christmas Party Plan To Avoid Backlash

Khloe Kardashian is spilling all the tea about their family's annual Christmas Eve bash.

For what it's worth, not even a global pandemic or massive online hate can stop the Kardashians from celebrating their holiday tradition.

Khloe Confirms Annual Kardashian Christmas Party

During her Q&A session on Twitter, the Good American founder was asked if their yearly Christmas party will be canceled.

"OMG, I just realized..... is the Kardash/Jenner Christmas party getting canceled this year ????" a fan wrote, tagging the reality star.

The blonde beauty confirmed that their tradition will still push through; however, before she gets criticized by fans, Khloe explained that things would be different this year.

"I pray, not! I think it will have to be way smaller, obviously. And I'm totally fine with that! But we're definitely celebrating Christmas! It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before. We have to think of what is safest," she tweeted.

Kim K and Kendall Jenner Under Fire for Hosting Lavish Parties

KoKo's confirmation came after her sister's received a ton of backlash from the public. They are being labeled as tone-deaf and insensitive for opting to continue a series of celebrations.

To recall, Kim and Kendall's birthday parties were plagued by controversies as fans called out the reality stars for hosting soirees amid the health crisis.

The KKW Beauty founder made headlines after updating her 191 million Instagram followers with her behind-the-scenes during her secluded island beach getaway together with her family and "inner circles."

Moreover, Page Six previously cited that the 40-year-old reality star spent a whopping $1 million to fly her 30 guests in a Tahiti private jet.

On the other hand, the resident Kardashian supermodel was slammed by netizens for opting to celebrate her Halloween-themed birthday bash despite the COVID-19 protocols.

Kendall threw herself a 25th birthday party with reportedly 100 guests, which took place at Harriet's rooftop in West Hollywood.

Aside from the whole Kar-Jen clan, fellow models Bella Hadid, Winnie Harlow, and Hailey Bieber were also present at the event.

Unfortunately, fans pointed out that only hotel staff wore masks, as her guests totally ignored social distancing and went maskless throughout the party.

At the time, Entertainment Tonight confirmed that guests and even staff were required to undergo rapid testing before proceeding to the function room.

Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner Defend Kendall and Kim Amid Backlash

In Khloe Kardashian's recent appearance in "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," she explained that they did necessary precautions to make sure that everyone is safe during the celebrations.

"There's so many frustrations for everybody, but also....this is her 40th. And this is something she really wanted to do for us. And being there with all the precautions we took and how grateful everyone was for the tourism aspect of it....so many people said we were their first-party or guests that they've had in months, and it's helped them pay their bills and do stuff for their families. We felt really good," Khloe explained.

Meanwhile, the Kardashian matriarch explained in "Andy Cohen Live" that the family and guests we're "really responsible" and that they made sure "that everyone in our family and our closest friends are tested religiously."

