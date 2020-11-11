Meghan Markle Makes Another Royal History Following ‘Megxit’

Meghan Markle's royal exit--dubbed as Megxit--will now be remembered forever.

British tabloid The Sun first used the term in their headline just days after the pair stepped down from their role in the monarchy.

"Megxit" Made it to Lexicon

Modeled from "Brexit"--which means Britain's departure from the U.K.--the publication combined the term "Meghan" and "exit, "which is then used to refer to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's departure from the royal family as they vow to become financially independent and live thousand miles away from the monarchy.

Now, the runaway royals' "Megxit" made it to Collins Dictionary and has been included in the top 10 list of new words.

Collins, which monitors word usage by studying sources in social media and newspapers, shortlisted the word due to its popularity in the Lexicon.

As cited by The Times, a representative from Collins explained why "Megxit" made it to their list.

"It immediately caught on due to its echoes of "Brexit." The use of Meghan's name has been taken in some quarters as identifying the Duchess as the instigator of the withdrawal."

In their official site, Collins described it as "an informal name for the retirement of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan as senior members of the British royal family."

"Lockdown" Announced as Word of the Year!

Aside from "Megxit" other familiar words included are "coronavirus," "key worker," "social distancing," "self-isolate," "TikToker," and "BLM," which was widely used during the global pandemic.

Interestingly, Collins Dictionary announced that this year's word of the year is "lockdown."

In a report obtained by Forbes, lexicographers opted for "lockdown" because billions of people can relate to it, given that most of the countries were shut down due to the effects of the coronavirus.

"Our lexicographers chose 'lockdown' as Word of the Year because it is a unifying experience for billions of people across the world, who have had, collectively, to play their part in combating the spread of COVID-19," Collins mentioned in a statement.

Prince Harry Reportedly Disliked the Term "Megxit"

Amid the noise brought by the bombshell book, "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Family," The Sun cited that the Duke of Sussex was "angered" by how the public perceived that their resignation to the Firm was a decision made by Meghan.

"That word 'Megxit' in particular has always angered Prince Harry. It gives the impression that the decision to walk away from the Royal Family was Meghan's," a source revealed to the publication.

In addition, it was reportedly the 36-year-old Prince who was the reason behind the couple's departure from the royal family and not the other way around.

"The reality is Harry drove that decision. The book will make that clear and explain why it had to happen. The truth is Harry had been unhappy for a long, long time."

Moreover, the former Hollywood actress supported her husband's decision and that the former royal was "certain" about his choice to prioritize his family over the Crown.

READ MORE: J.Lo Wannabe? Tyra Banks Under Fire for 'Disrespecting' Jennifer Lopez

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles