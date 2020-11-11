Sorry, Miley Cyrus: Liam Hemsworth's Family is Ecstatic For His New Love Life

Sorry, Miley Cyrus - it seems like Liam Hemsworth's family is happy that he finally found his "perfect match."

The Aussie hunk and his girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks, were pictured on November 7, cozying together as he brought the 22-year-old model ashis date to his brother Luke's 40th birthday.

Liam's closest friends and family attended the birthday party.

Liam Hemsworth with his family and his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks pic.twitter.com/2r8LmQCcMn — best of liam hemsworth (@bestohemsworth) November 9, 2020

Now, an insider revealed to Hollywood Life that it isn't only "The Hunger Games" star who's happy with their budding romance, but also his relatives as well.

The insider shared that Gabriella has been living with her boyfriend since quarantine, which game his family a glimpse of how she is. She even allegedly have gotten closer to them.

"Liam is very happy with her, and so is his family. They think Gabby is a great match for him, and they'd love to see them eventually settle down together."

The Hemsworths are also glad that she's an Aussie because that would mean their son wouldn't be moving away to another continent.

"They love that she's from Australia. It just makes things easy because they don't have to worry about Liam moving away."

"Liam's parents are overjoyed to have all their boys back home and living in Australia, and they very much want it to stay that way."

In fact, it was reported last year that Liam Hemsworth's mom "never approved" of Miley Cyrus.

While the rest of the world came to terms that Miley and Liam are done for good, the Hemsworths are supposedly "relieved" that they have finally divorced.

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2018, had been in a relationship for over a decade before decided that they split.

Despite fans assuming and hoping that the Disney alum and her hunky beau broke up just to make up, the pair have really gone through with their split, finally sealing the end.

A report by Hollywood Life at that time said that after their split, Liam went to Australia to spend much-needed time with his loved ones while avoiding the drama.

But what the tongues got wagging was his mom.

An insider revealed, "His mom is feeling so relieved that Liam decided to end the relationship as his entire family, but her especially, always struggled to approve Miley."

While at the moment Miley Cyrus is single and happy-to-mingle after her breakup from boyfriend of nine-months Cody Simpson, this other Aussie hunk is said to be already dating a model named Marloes Stevens.

The former power couple dated from October 2019 until August 2020, but sources close to them revealed that they ended on good terms.

Now that Cody is happily back in the dating scene, the "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker is said to be not holding her former boyfriend back.

"Miley has moved on from their relationship, and she's focused on her own life and has a bustling career and a full life," a source told Hollywood Life.

She also seemingly has nothing but love and everything but love, as they ended things amicably, and there's no bad blood between them.

