Hugh Grant Details 'Desperate' Battle After Getting COVID-19

Hugh Grant just shared the scary experience he had with the dreaded COVID-19 earlier this year, revealing some of the unique symptoms of the infection for people to be more aware of.

"It started as just a very strange syndrome where I kept breaking into a terrible sweat. It was like a poncho of sweat, embarrassing really," Grant told Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show" Tuesday (via Page Six).

"My eyeballs felt about three sizes too big. This feeling though as some enormous man was sitting on my chest, sort of Harvey Weinstein or someone."

The "A Very English Scandal" star realized his condition is really serious when he could no longer "smell a damn thing." Naturally he started to panic at losing one of his five senses and became a bit desperate..

Out of desperation, he wanted to smell things he knew were the smelliest, no matter how bad the odor could be.

"You get more and more desperate," Grant shared. "You want to sniff strangers' armpits because you can't smell anything," he added.

With his condition, Grant had to quarantine with his wife, Anna Elisabet Eberstein, and three of his five kids. To keep his mind off things, the "Florence Foster Jenkins" actor said he even played with his children's toys, Barbies to be exact.

"To start with you think, 'I'm just being nice,' but then I realized even after my girls went to bed, I was still playing with the Barbies," Grant joked, as it appears that the infection did not affect his sense of humor.

Lokking Forward To the Future

Now that he has recovered, Hugh Grant surely has a lot of things to look forward to. His series "The Undoing" was a bit delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it could still win him a Golden Globes as some reports are saying.

HBO's "The Undoing" was set to premiere back in May, but it was set back for several months because of the global health crisis.

The six-part limited series is finaly launched on October 25, so even though it missed the 2020 Emmys, it is just in time to be qualified for the 2021 Golden Globes.



According to Gold Derby, it is possible for Hugh Grant to win a Golden Globe for his role in the mystery series. If he does, it would be monumental because it would be his first victory in 25 years.

The series was a great bet to win right from the start. After all, it was written by David E. Kelly (who also wrote the award-winning "Big Little Lies" that won four Golden Globes and directed by Susanne Bier (who headed "The Night Manager" that bagged a total of three Golden Globes).

Grant and Nicole Kidman are the main cast of the show. Grant plays an oncologist, who s the husband of a successful therapist, played by Kidman.

The couple lives a very privileged New York City life up until a murder happened and turned their lives upside down. It's obviously no child's play to be on the show, and Grant's role is certainly a far cry from how he is usually known--a chic flick guy. This is why he only got one Globe win ever despite his talent.

It's about time that he wins another, so 2020 would be memorable for him, for both the good and the bad.

READ MORE: CMA Awards 2020: Why the Country Music Event Is in Danger

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles