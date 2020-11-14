Kris Jenner ‘Hurt’ by Tristan Thompson, Larsa Pippen Controversy

Kris Jenner breaks her silence amid the controversy involving the Kardashians' former family friend, Larsa Pippen, and Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

In an episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," Khloe's long time best friend, Malika Haqq, encouraged the Cleveland Cavaliers star to approach the famous momager and explain his side.

"And the toughest part is when I first met Khloé, I told Kris, 'I would love to take your daughter to Cleveland,' and I gave her my word that I was going to protect her daughter, and I failed," Tristan told Khloe's BFF over video chat.

It appears that the NBA player had no other choice but to be a man and admit his mistake.

He met the Kardashian matriarch and apologized over the cheating allegations that have been surrounding his relationship with the Good American founder.

The 29-year-old athlete recalled how Kris reminded him that Khloe is her "baby girl" and her "bunny." He also apologized for how he "let" her family "down," especially after being welcomed and treated like one of her own.

"When I hurt her with all the actions I did, it really affected me a lot because of how much I let you down and our relationship," Tristan recalled. "You viewed me as a son, so that's what was the part that was really sad."

Jenner then opened up about her true feelings and revealed that she and the rest of the Kardashians were "hurt" by his actions towards Khloe.

"Well, because you hurt her, you hurt me, you hurt all of us. The bottom line is we just want her to be happy, and we want you to be happy, and we want you to be happy as a family, and we want True to be happy," Kris responded.

Moreover, the 65-year-old reality star mentioned in the confessionals that she acknowledged all the efforts Tristan put into his relationship with her daughter and raising True in a co-parenting setup.

Since the onset of the health crisis, the two have been amicable and great co-parents to their 2-year-old daughter.

Entertainment Tonight even confirmed that they were back and had been quarantining and taking it as a moment to "reconnect and enjoy one another."

Unfortunately, things started to head south after Larsa Pippen revealed that she dated the NBA player shortly before he started his romance with Khloe.

In her tell-all interview with the "Hollywood Raw" podcast, the "Real Housewives of Miami" star ditch the rumors that she is behind Khloe and Tristan's split.

"I was seeing him. I had him come to L.A. I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them. Then a week later, or ten days later, he started seeing Khloé," she recalled.

At the time, the 46-year-old estranged wife of Scottie Pippen claimed that she is "the type of person that doesn't chase" a man or someone who is not for her.

Aside from the "RHOM," the Cleveland Cavaliers star was also linked to Kylie Jenner's former BFF, Jordyn Woods, that prompted his split with Khloe.

