Barack Obama Jokes About Michelle Obama Possibly Leaving Him

It's no surprise that former President Barack Obama would definitely pick his wife, Michele, instead of a promising position in the White House.

In his recent interview with CBS "Sunday Morning's Gayle King," the 44th President of the United States gets candid about his thoughts on President-elect Joe Biden's victory and his life outside the Oval office.

Barack Obama in his Wife and Political Career

The 59-year-old political figure shared that he is determined to "help" the next administration "in anyways" that he can" but dismissed the possibility of having a formal cabinet position.

"But now, you know, I'm not planning to suddenly work on the White House staff or something," he mentioned.

Moreover, Obama made sure he valued his wife's opinion before saying yes to any opportunities with the new administration.

"There are probably some things I would not be doing because Michelle would leave me,'" he joked, adding, "She'd be like, 'What? You're doing what?'"

The former Democratic Party representative became the first African-American President of the United States from 2009 to 2017, which at the time, Biden served as his Vice President.

Barack Obama Acknowledged Michelle's Sacrifices During his Presidential Career

During Donald Trump's reign, Obama and his family chose to stay out of the limelight and lived a normal life.

In his interview to discuss his new book "A Promised Land," which is set to release this week, he recalled how Michelle adjusted from being a public servant in Chicago's City Hall to become the U.S First lady.

"I am mindful of the sacrifices she has made, but the good news is that for whatever reason, she has forgiven me -- sort of," he said. "She still reminds me, occasionally, of what she put up with."

Furthermore, the former Illinois senator also shared how it felt like after he and the former FLOTUS was about to turn over the White House to the Trumps.

"When the presidency was over ... she was able to let go of some of the stress of feeling as if, 'I've got to get everything right all the time,'" he explained.

Life After White House

Aside from his relationship with his wife, the father-of-two went to detail his day-to-day experience, not as the US president but as an ordinary citizen.

"I'm drivin' along - I'm still not driving," he said. "But I'm in the car, in the back seat, and I'm, you know, I don't know, looking at my iPad or something. And suddenly we stop, and I'm like, 'What's goin' on?' There's a red light!' There's a car right next to us. Some kids are, you know, eating a burrito or something in the back seat. 'Oh. Back to life!' '

A year after the power couple left the Oval Office alongside their two daughters Sasha and Malia, the two have been busy with their semi-private life doing book-writing and speaking engagements across the globe and probably some downtime just the two of them.

In 2018, Obama's senior adviser Valerie Jarrett revealed to NBC News that the former President does not regret his decision to end his political career.

She mentioned that Obama is "very much enjoying the new chapter of his life" with his wife and kids.

At the time, his number one priority was launching his foundation up and finishing his memoir.

