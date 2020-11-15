Simon Cowell Injury Update: AGT Judge Drops Good News After Suffering Back Injury

Amid his road to recovery, Simon Cowell is set to return to the spotlight following his shocking bike accident a few months ago.

The "X-Factor" judge will make his first public appearance for an annual event organized by Quintessentially Foundation in aid of "The Childhood Trust" and "The Felix Project. "

The 61-year-old British TV personality is one of the celebrities who is expected to virtually attend and take part at the Fayre of St. James's 2020 Christmas Concert on Dec. 1, alongside Jack Whitehall, Rupert Everett, Poppy Delevingne, Cressida Bonas, Sol Campbell, James May, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Ian Somerhalder.

Fans can also see virtual performances from various artists, including James Bay, Emeli Sande, Craig David, Katie Melua and James Blunt.

Aside from the annual event, Cowell is scheduled to return to the long-running talent search as the judge on "Britain's Got Talent" following his months of hiatus due to his accident.

What Happened To Simon Cowell?

To recall, the music mogul was forced to take a break from his TV appearances after undergoing back surgery.

In August, fans were stunned after multiple reports cited that the record executive was rushed to the hospital after falling off his electric bike in his Malibu, California courtyard.

At the time, Cowell was testing his new e-motorbike together with his 6-year-old son, Eric, and partner, Lauren Silverman, when the accident occurred.

"Simon had a fall from his bike, testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family. He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He's doing fine. He's under observation and is in the best possible hands. Simon has broken his back and is having surgery this evening," a representative mentioned in a statement, as obtained by The Guardian.

Meanwhile, the British icon thanked Kelly Clarkson for filling him in for "America's Got Talent."

Thank you, @kellyclarkson. Miss all of you. What a Great Show. #AGT," he tweeted, to which the "American Idol" alum replied, "Not the same without you, Simon."

Following his condition, The Sun previously noted that the music tycoon might be out of the spotlight for six months due to his back surgery complications.

In addition, the "American Idol" judge has also received high-strength drugs to address the pain. He's also being taken care of by a full-time nurse.

On the other hand, a close pal shared to the outlet that the 61-year-old music executive faced a "setback" after his six-hour surgery.

"Simon's a fighter and fairly gung-ho. Naturally, he thought he'd be out of action for a few weeks and then, if not doing iron man contests, at least be back on the showbiz circuit. Instead, he's had a setback from surgery to fuse two vertebrae, and it has proven more complicated than a standard break."

Fortunately, Simon Cowell is slowly progressing and has been reportedly doing some pool exercises to improve his mobility.

Since the horrific accident, Cowell has been staying in his Malibu house and has been recently spotted doing errands around the neighborhood with Silverman and son.

