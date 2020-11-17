Did Tory Lanez Try To Buy Megan Thee Stallion’s Silence Amid Shooting Incident? The TRUTH

Megan Thee Stallion dropped some shocking claims against Tory Lanez over their shooting incident last July.

In her recent interview with GQ, the rap "IT" girl, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, revealed that the Canadian rapper attempted to silence her by offering her and her close friend, Kelsey--who is said to be present during the incident--some money just to keep their mouth shut and not to speak about the accident.

"[At this point] I'm really scared," she recalled, "because this is like right in the middle of all the protesting. Police are just killing everybody for no reason, and I'm thinking, 'I can't believe you even think I want to take some money. Like, you just shot me."

Tory Lanez Says He "Never Offered" Megan Money To Stay Silent

However, the "Temperature Rising" rapper denied the accusations being thrown at him by Megan.

It came after Lanez's legal counsel told TMZ that the "Say It" artist "has never offered money to any witness for their silence or for any other reason. Any reports to the contrary are false."

Megan Thee Stallion's Best Friend Accepted Tory Lanez's Hush Money?

On the other hand, rumors sparked that the female rapper's longtime friend has accepted the hush money from Lanez's camp, per Megan's associate, Jaeliey.

Jaeliey said that it prompted Megan to end her friendship with Kelsey, according to The Source.

"Recently, Kelsey and Meg unfollowed each other on Instagram. Another one of the Houston Hottie's alleged associates named Jaeliey took to her IG story and accused Kelsey of taking hush money from Tory's camp," the article stated.

Moreover, in an IG Story, Jaeliey called Megan's former friend a "coward" for opting to stay silent despite knowing the truth.

"But now you being quiet? You coward ass mouse b**ch..really lied to ME of all people about being injured bc Tory was beating yo a**?!? Why you ain't say sh*t??????? But Meg is supposed to be your best friend.. that's not how best friends work and you know you wrong God gone handle you accordingly. I also remember you mentioning that they gon have to 'pay you something??' Or you forgot??"

In addition, the associate also mentioned a voicemail that the 28-year-old Canadian artist left on the BET Awards nominee, saying how sorry he was for shooting her and how he was too drunk at the time of the incident.

The scandal between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez started after the two got into an argument while riding an SUV in Hollywood Hills last July.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, the rap artist shot the 25-year-old female rising star multiple times "at her feet and wounding her."

Following the incident, the Canadian rapper was charged with carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He is currently facing felony assault charges.

However, despite Megan's claims, Tory insisted that he is innocent from all the allegations.

Lanez even spoke about the incident over his new song "Money Over Fallout" under his 2020 studio album, Daystar, claiming that the "WAP" hitmaker "framed" him.

