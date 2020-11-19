Lori Loughlin Prison Update: Actress' Current Situation in Jail -- Revealed

Lori Loughlin is currently serving her prison sentence over her involvement in the college admissions scandal, and it has certainly been a little rough for her.

According to People, the "Full House" star entered Federal Correctional Institution-Dublin in Northern California last October 30 to serve her two-month sentence over the highly publicized case.

It has been almost three weeks since the actress entered the facility, and per the publication's unnamed source, the mother-of-two is slowly adjusting to her life in prison despite being "weepy" on her first few nights.

"She was a little weepy on her first night there, but she pulled herself together quickly. Now she's resolved to finish her sentence with her head held high," the source said.

Moreover, the outlet cited that the blonde beauty did not have "any specific problems" with her other inmates and guards and has been treated like everyone else.

"She has not had any specific problems," the source added. "No one has tried any s--- with her. No one is bullying her. The guards aren't treating her any differently than other inmates."

Apart from her sentence, Loughin has also been convicted with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. She is also required to pay a fine amounting to $150,000.

As for her husband, Mossimo founder Mossimo Giannulli, he is facing a five-month prison sentence and is mandated to pay a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and community service of 250 hours.

On the other hand, just days before reporting to federal prison on November 19, the 57-year-old Giannulli was photographed donning a buzz cut and gray beard (per TMZ).

"Lori's hubby traded his trimmed facial hair and handsome hairstyle for a shaved head ... along with his grizzly, graying beard. He took his new look for a spin Monday in Bev Hills," the outlet cited.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Pleaded Guilty

The couple previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges after being accused of paying the scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer a whopping $500,000 to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, into the University of Southern California.

Dubbed as the "Varsity Blues," Loughlin and Giannulli's children faked their athletic profile. They mentioned that the two participated in several competitions dating back to 2014.

Based on their resume, her daughters were "highly talented" coxswain who have earned achievements "in both men's and women's boats" despite never having participated in the sport.

Lori Loughlin's Heartbreak Amid Sentence and COVID-19 Scare

Following the court's decision regarding their sentence, the "90210" actress was said to be "terrified" to report to prison due to the health crisis.

According to People, the Hollywood actress is feeling a little disorganized with the thought that she is serving her two-month prison sentence given the ongoing pandemic.

"It's all been like a black cloud hanging over them," a source revealed to the outlet. "They're relieved because the waiting was awful, but Lori is still terrified about going to prison."

In addition, the insider also shared that Lori was "taking supplements" to boost her immune system before her sentence starts.

READ MORE: Queen of Transformation: Khloe Kardashian Accused of Having New Chin and Nose

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles