Cutest Video Ever: Kylie Jenner, Daughter Stormi's Adorable Cupcake Bonding Moment

Kylie Jenner and daughter, Stormi, melted the hearts of million viewers with their recent Youtube video.

The beauty mogul teased fans with the newest collection from her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, inspired by Dr Seuss' "The Grinch."

To promote her collection, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashian" star shared a glimpse of her life with her two-year-old daughter as they bonded over one of their favorite things to do--and that is baking.

In a five-minute video titled "Kylie Jenner: Grinch Cupcakes with Stormi" the little tot seemed to be thrilled with another bonding moment with her mom while the two wore a matchy Grinch pajama, with green and white striped detail sleeves.

The 23-year-old reality star began by welcoming her viewers for another baking sesh with Stormi, but this time, she explained they are about to make Grinch-themed cupcakes to honor her upcoming collection.

"What are we baking today, Storm?" the mother-of-one asked, to which her daughter immediately replied, "We're making cupcakes! Yeah!"

Over her Instagram, the younger Kardashian-Jenner sibling posted a photo of her and daughter in her massive kitchen alongside a caption, "We're back making Grinch cupcakes in celebration of the Grinch X Kylie collection launching TODAY at 3 pm pst! watch our new youtube now."

In the video, the Kylie Skin owner detailed the ingredients that include butter, flour, vanilla extract and eggs.

Meanwhile, Stormi can be seen enthusiastically helping her mom by pouring the ingredients to the bowl as Kylie mixed the contents using an electric mixer.

At one point, the "KUWTK" star asked her daughter to prepare the pan by putting red patty cases or cupcake liners to the baking mould.

After Kylie was done with the cupcake filling, she gave the little girl some candies to decorate her own cupcake.

Stormi then blurted out sweet words to her mom, saying, "'Thank you! I love you so much."

With a smile on her face, the beauty mogul replied, "love you more."

Interestingly, the two-year-old Jenner is not done praising her mom.

While the reality star turned girl boss is busy decorating the cupcake, Stormi said, "You are beautiful."

As of this writing, the video garnered over three million views and 13,000 comments that mostly praised Kylie's daughter for being so "polite" and "articulate."

"Are we not going to talk about how nice, polite and adorable Stormi is," one wrote, while the other subscriber mentioned, "Stormi isn't even three yet but her articulation is outta this World."

Moreover, fans also flocked to Twitter as they gushed over Kylie's mother-daughter moment.

"watching Stormi and kylie Jenner make cupcakes make me want kids," one tweeted.

An individual also recalled how the little tot is hyping up her mom.

"Stormi saying, "you're so beautiful" made my heart sooo weak that was so cute."

Aside from their grinch inspired cupcake, Kylie and Stormi previously made Halloween inspired cookies.

Titled "Kylie Jenner: Halloween Cookies with Stormi" the nearly nine-minute video gained more than 21 million views as the two showed fans how they make their own scary yet adorable sugar cookies.

