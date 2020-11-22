Did Ben Affleck Propose To Ana de Armas Already? The TRUTH!

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas sparked talks that they were engaged after the actress was seen sporting what seemed to be an engagement ring. However, there is apparently an explanation for that.

Affleck, De Armas Engaged? NOT!

During the filming of their erotic thriller "Deep Water," the two were seen getting handsy with each other. However, what stood out the most in the paparazzi photos that surfaced was the ring on De Armas' left ring finger.

While one would assume that the ring means Affleck has proposed to his girlfriend of a few months, that might not be the case.

As Page Six reported, the ring could just be a movie prop considering that Affleck and De Armas play the role of a married couple in the thriller film.

Full-On PDA on Set!

While the two might not be engaged yet, they are sure enjoying their time together. As seen in the paparazzi photos, they cannot keep their hands to themselves in their reunion.

Affleck and De Armas were never shy to show PDA, but it is the first time the couple has kissed in front of paparazzi cameras since August. They allegedly haven't seen each other since October 15.

The two lip-locked behind the scenes of their newest project, which includes reshooting "Deep Water," according to The Daily Mail.

In one of the photos of their PDA, the "Knives Out" star can be seeing grabbing Affleck's chest as he smoked a cigarette.

Ana de Armas Perfect for Ben Affleck

Ana's adoration of him is clear in various interviews she did in the past. In Vogue Spain back in March, she shared how the actor is just so talented. This was even before they became Instagram official.

"The first time we read the scenes together, it became pretty clear he was going to do something exceptional with a very complex role," she said (via InStyle). "His character is the engine of the story and requires him to move between tragedy and irony or between realism and the most absurd comedy."

By July, there were already sources claiming Ben Affleck is committed to making Ana happy. De Armas can say anything and Affleck would make it happen.

Ana also had the pleasure of not just going out with Ben, but also with the kids he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

In August, E! reported that De Armas' low-key lifestyle is suited to Ben's attempts to say sober. Ana does not drink that much and also is not a party girl, the source said, which makes it easy for Affleck to stay on track.

On the same month, People magazine reported the two may have already moved in together, which is a huge move in their relationship.

Meanwhile, Garner, whom Affleck divorced in 2018, is said to be happy for him and his new relationship with Ana.

"Jen has completely moved on from Ben in a romantic sense. She considers him a friend, thinks he is a good dad to their children, and respects him," a source told Us Weekly. "She is happy in her own life and supportive of him and happy for him and his relationship."

