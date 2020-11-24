Lori Loughlin Prison Sentence: Actress’ Real Situation Inside — Revealed!

Almost a month in prison, disgraced actress Lori Loughlin is reportedly making good progress in jail.

An insider told Us Weekly that though the 56-year-old continues to keep her head down, the "Fuller House" alum is said to be making friends inside.

"Lori has been doing okay and has made several friends. She hangs out with a group and keeps to herself."

On top of that, Lori is also attending church services and has reportedly been praying a lot.

Despite being in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, the "When Calls the Heart" star serves her two-month sentence for taking part in the Varsity Blues Scandal.

While it may be a nightmare for some, Lori Loughlin's inmates are reportedly happy that the actress is there.

"The other women are happy that Lori is there because officials are taking COVID-19 seriously with a high-profile inmate."

"It would be horrible PR if Lori got COVID-19 and got sick," the insider further added.

Before heading to prison, Lori Loughlin reportedly put her mind and body into conditioning. She kept herself healthy by eating clean, raw food, doing yoga, and meditating.

But despite all of that, she is still desperately worried about catching the coronavirus while she's inside.

Prison consultant Holli Coulman told The Daily Mail that though Lori isn't crying every night, she has reportedly been told that the star has "high anxiety."

Not because of the prison but because of the coronavirus and the issues that came with it.

The Federal Correctional Institution Dublin has reportedly administered 326 COVID-19 tests to date, with 16 positive cases and 12 are still pending.

Lori previously asked to do her time on house arrest because of the coronavirus, but the judge denied her request because she had no health problems.

This meant that she didn't meet the Bureau of Prison's criteria for a compassionate release and will be forced to finish her entire two-month sentence.

Two weeks after she entered the prison, her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, started serving his five-month sentence on November 19.

Us Weekly's source said that the only communication between Lori and Mossimo for the next months would be through their kids, Bella, 21, and Olivia Jade, 20.

Thanksgiving may be challenging in their household because the two kids will spend it without their parents; it is expected that Lori Loughlin will be released just in time for Christmas.

There's no news about how Mossimo is doing in his prison, but it was recently reported that Bella and Olivia Jade are said to be struggling with Lori Loughlin's jail sentence.

An insider told People magazine, "It's just a nightmare for them. They were very upset when they said goodbye to Lori, but to have both of their parents now in prison at the same time is very upsetting."

The two daughters are "beyond worried" and are already hoping December comes fast so they could have their mom home.

"They try to focus on this."

On May 22, Lori Loughlin admitted to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud while Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud.

