Taylor Swift Gives Fans the Best Surprise Ever With Concert Film [WATCH]

Taylor Swift never fails to give her fans a good surprise.

The 10-time Grammy Award winner recently announced that she would be releasing an intimate concert movie of her latest album "Folklore."

To recall, the pop icon shocked fans after she surprisingly released her eighth studio album last July 24.

Following this, "Folklore" dominated the chart and continues to break records after spending six consecutive weeks in the top spot of the Billboard Top 200 chart.

Taylor Swift Announced her Intimate Concert Movie for "Folklore"

Now, the 30-year-old singer-songwriter teased her fans with a sneak peek of her intimate concert movie, titled "Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions," which is set to debut Disney+ Wednesday at 3:01 a.m. EST.

"Well it's 11/24 and 24-11=13, so I've got an announcement.You haven't seen this film before folklore: the long pond studio sessions will be out tonight at midnight PST on @DisneyPlus! #folkloreOnDisneyPlus," she tweeted.

The almost two-minute clip began with a magnificent aerial shot of rural upstate New York, which was directed by Swift at the height of quarantine in September alongside The National's Aaron Dessner and her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff.

"There's something about the complete and total uncertainty of life," she mentioned in the teaser, adding, "If we're going to have to recalibrate everything, we should start with what we love the most first."

The "Bad Blood" hitmaker then sang a stripped-down version of her popular "Folklore" track--"Cardigan" and "August," while sitting on a couch wearing an oversized flannel dress.

Furthermore, she also revealed that her latest studio album allows its fans "to feel your feelings" and that it was a "product of isolation."

"This could've been a time where I absolutely lost my mind, and instead I think this album was a real flotation device for both of us," she tells songwriter and record producer, Dessner.

In the clip, Swift shared that she is "glad" to work on her eighth studio album, together with her collaborators and mentioned that it helps everyone, including her fans and herself, feel a certain kind of emotion.

"Because it turned out that everybody needed a good cry as well as us," she furthered.

Aside from the two, Justin Vernon a.k.a. Bon Iver, with whom she worked another "Folklore" track "Exile" would also appear on the intimate concert movie.

Swifties Celebrates the Pop Star's Surprise Concert Film

With Taylor Swift's announcement, fans can't help but express their excitement over the pop star's surprise.

"thank you for giving us #folklore," one fan wrote, while the second user congratulated the award-winning singer for another milestone in her career.

"CONGRATS TAYLOR !! U DESERVED IT! AND TO THE A-TEAM U DA BEST!!"

Meanwhile, an individual pointed out that the 30-year-old hitmaker "deserved" all the nominations.

"I'm always proud of you. Congrats to the team. Folklore is an amazing album and deserved all noms. I'm hoping you'll get those awards esp aoty."

Speaking of awards, the blonde beauty is nominated in the upcoming 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

Some of her nominations include Album of the Year, Song of the Year for "Cardigan," Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Exile," and Best Pop Vocal Album.

