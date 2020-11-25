Pregnancy Amid COVID-19: Mindy Kaling Details Why It's Not Hard To Hide Second Baby

Mindy Kaling was able to hide her second pregnancy to the world up to the time she gave birth to her son Spencer on September. According to her, it was easy to do.

"It was not too bad," the actress, 41, told Elle on Tuesday, November 24, with regard to keeping her belly away from the public. "I mean, clearly, I was not going anywhere [due to the coronavirus pandemic] like everybody else, so nobody found me out. So that was kind of easy."

The "Office" alum did not even bother going off her social media so she would not find out. All she had to do is fix her angles and poses and no one is the wiser. According to her, whenever she took social media selfies, she "shot [her]self from the waist up and then also wore baggy things."

Mindy thinks Spencer is "a little bit less competitive" with his older sibling so far because he's a boy. "He's still so little. ... [We] haven't really seen what his personality is going to be like," she explained to the magazine.

She then shared how her oldest, Katherine, now 2 was told of the baby news and what her precious reaction was.

"When I told her she was going to have a little brother, she didn't understand he was going to come out a baby," The Emmy nominee shared. She then shared the cute story of how Katherine misunderstood what Mindy told her, thinking an actual boy her age would come out of her mommy.

"I think she thought he was going to come out two years old, like her. So, the day before I went to the hospital, she was hiding all of her toys. That was her big thing. We'd be like, 'Kit, where's your Elmo?' And we found it stuffed under the bed because she was hiding it so her brother wouldn't take it. She was delighted when she found out he was so little and would not be interested in playing with toys for a long, long time. Now she's really on board with it," Mindy revealed.

It was only in October when the Massachusetts native surprised fans with her announcement of having given birth a month prior.

"I'm telling this for the first time, it feels so strange. I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3," Kaling shared to Stephen Colbert on October 8, as if she did not just drop a bombshell right there.

"This is news to a lot of people. It's true! ... His name is Spencer. I forgot the most important part of it," she added.

Who she shares these two cute children with is unclear.

When Mindy gave birth to her daughter in 2017, she did not reveal the identity of Katherine's father. She remains successful in keeping mum on who the guy is.

Katherine's birth certificate doesn't have a father's name on it, and she asserted that she does not have any plan of revealing that information any time soon. Instead, she wants first the opinion of her daughter one day if she can divulge that information.

She told The New York Times that until she is able to talk to her daughter about this matter first, other people do not deserve to know.

What media was able to find out was that that B.J. Novak is Katherine's godfather.

