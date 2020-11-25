Sweet! John Travolta Shares Rare Glimpse of Son in Adorable Photo

John Travolta is raising his children alone quite wonderfully. He has been a single father ever since losing his wife to breast cancer back in July.

John Travolta's Sweet Message To Son Ben

On Monday, the actor posted on Instagram a sweet photo of himself with his youngest, Ben.

"Happy 10th birthday my wonderful Ben! I love you!" the actor wrote as a caption. Both him and the Ben had cute smiles on their faces, clearly enjoying the bonding moment.

Travolta can be seen hugging his blonde-haired son tightly while smiling happily. The kid was not immune to how sweet his father is, as he was also beaming widely.

Aside from Ben, Travolta and Kelly also shared daughter Ella Bleu, now 20, and son Jett--who passed away when he was 16 in a tragic accident back in 2009.

The actor was devastated when his wife passed away in July after a two-year battle with cancer, which she kept secret from the public. Travolta announced the news himself, asking for understanding.

"Kelly's love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while," he wrote at the time. "But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT."

Ben as John Travolta's New Beginning

It can be remembered that a few months after Ben was born, Travolta did an interview about him. The actor called him his and Preston's new beginning, following the tragedy of them losing their son two years ago.

"For us it's been uplifting," Travolta told People magazine that time (via ABC News Online). "He's given the house a renewed spirit and purpose. He's brought us a new beginning, and his presence has brought joy to all the people who have wanted the best for us."

Benjamin Travolta was born on Nov. 23, 2010 in Florida. His first photos were shown to the public through a magazine, with the whole family dressed in white and the parents holding the newborn up. It was apparent from Preston and Travolta's faces that they were beyond happy with the new addition.

According to reports at the time, the couple had been trying to have another baby for years, even before 16-year-old Jett got into the horrific accident while the family was vacationing.

Preston would later on share how she gave birth to Benjamin and how the baby was conceived out of pure luck because there were no medications or treatments involved to get her pregnant.

"We had a silent birth, with no spoken words as much as possible that was performed in a calm and caring environment," Preston said back then.

It is known that Travolta and Preston are Scientologists, and they incorporated some of those practices in how Preston gave birth to Benjamin.

