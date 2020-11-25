Sarah Jessica Parker Strapped for Cash: Swaps Life of Luxury For A More Humble One?

Is Sarah Jessica Parker going broke?

Woman's Day Australia claimed in their November 30, 2020 issue that the former "Sex and the City" star has been running around New York selling her Manolo Blahnik heels saying goodbye completely to her luxurious life.

The 55-year-old has been reportedly spotted helping customers slip into a pair of her SJP Collection high heels at her Manhattan store, leading fans to question if she's been having a financial crisis no thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

While the Hollywood beauty says that it's her passion for her brand makes her want to "hear what customers are wanting and how her shoes feel," the bombshell's stalled acting career could also point to her financial problems.

Sarah Jessica Parker's HBO show "Divorce" was cancelled after three seasons, while her Broadway show "Plaza Suite" which also starred her husband Matthew Broderick was suspended until next year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SJP and Matthew also recently sold their West Village townhouse of twenty years for $20.5 million.

However, Gossip Cop debunked Woman's Day's claims.

Sarah Jessica Parker is said to be doing just fine with her net worth of $200 million.

She isn't just relying on the income of her sales, and her acting, but she's also getting paid for her modeling and producing.

According to Gossip Cop, Woman's Day's story comes from a piece in the Daily Mail about SJP showing up at her own store as she helped customers.

Speaking of the sold townhouse, the couple reportedly didn't sell it for money.

The power couple have already planned to vacate their 116-year-old townhouse because they purchased a new home for $35 million.

A spokesperson for the actress also set the record straight with the rumor-debunking site, and said that the story is said to be "totally false."

Sarah Jessica Parker and her husband have been married since 1997, and they share a son named James and twin daughters, Marion and Tabitha.

Recently, they celebrated James 18th birthday with him last month and then this month they even took him out to vote for the first time.

Speaking to Bruce Springsteen's SiriusXM show "Quarantined with Bruce," Matthew called his wife his "best friend."

When asked about the secret to his 23-year-long marriage, Matthew Broderick, "I keep reading communication. And she's my best friend. Uh, any cliché you want."

He confessed, "I don't know the secret to marriage at all, but I'm very grateful and I love her and it's amazing."

He went on to say, "I mean, I can't believe that it's been that long. It doesn't feel like it."

On appearing briefly together in a revival of "Plaza Suite," Matthew Broderick gushed about his wife's acting skills.

"And I hadn't really, had never acted with her onstage, and had never really acted with her at all. And I was just reminded of how funny and smart and know what a great comic actor she is, or actor, never mind the comic part."

He further said, "But, she just, she's very good at it. I hope everybody gets to see her do it."

