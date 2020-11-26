Halle Berry Defends Self From Rude Comment by LisaRaye McCoy

Halle Berry needs LisaRaye McCoy to check her sources after the latter described her as a bore in the bedroom--and so publicly, too.

The "Catwoman" actress would not take the rude comment sitting down and just let it pass. After all, she has always been described as a sex symbol for a while now.

Halle Berry Bad in Bed?

Former model LisaRaye McCoy does not know when to keep matters she hear about to herself. In an episode of Fox Soul's "Cocktails with Queens," she let out that Halle Berry is bad in bed. No woman would want to hear that broadcasted in public, true or not.

Host Claudia Jordan asked McCoy to explain and reiterate if she is truly saying the actress is a bore in bed. So in her defense, McCoy said this is actually public hearsay. "That's what they said. That's what I read. That's what I've heard. That's what they say," she said (via Hot New Hip Hop).

Naturally, McCoy's comment reached Halle's ears and the actress has a few choice words to say about it.

Taking to Twitter, she let LisaRaye know that she should do more research about her bedroom prowess if she wants to really know the truth. She did not mince words and even tagged the offensive former model while sharing the Hot New Hip Hop article that she must have read about her own alleged deficiencies in bed.

She tweeted, "Ms. @TheRealLRaye1, ask my man @vanhunt he'll tell ya all y'all need ta know."

LisaRaye must have realized she placed herself on the hot seat by rashly commenting on Berry's lovelife without a credible source. She eventually backtracked, saying she only heard the rumor after Halle starred in the movie, "Monster's Ball." She added that she actually defended the actress when she first heard of the comment about Berry being bad in bed.

"I remember when Monster's Ball was her love scene and they was trying say that that's how she is in bed. And it was like, no, it was a movie guys, what are you talking about?," she clarified, per Fox Soul.

For what it's worth, McCoy should not have made the comment in the first place, some fans said.

"You shouldn't have said anything about it I don't care what you heard. People could say your husband was cheating cause you wasn't good in bed," an Instagram user commented.

LisaRaye posted another direct message for Berry so she can apologize. The model also noted she never wanted to disrespect the actress.

While there were strong allegations that Berry is in a new relationship--seemingly confirming that she's dating Van Hunt back in September by wearing a T-shirt bearing his name and a sassy caption, "now ya know"--her reply to McCoy all but confirmed it.

It is only earlier this month when a source told Us Weekly that Van Hunt is unlike all the men who dated, and hurt, Berry.

"She's had some negative experiences [with men] but Van has taught her to love again - and love herself," the insider explained. "He's a wonderful, caring man. Their chemistry is through the roof," the source added.

