2021 Grammy Awards Prediction: Megan Thee Stallion Deserves Best New Artist Award

The 2021 Grammy Awards are upon us, and most fans probably already have their own bets as to who should win in each category. The official winners are going to be announced on Sunday, Jan. 31, but as early as now, Enstarz has some predictions.

For the Best New Artist category, our 2021 Grammy Awards prediction is Megan Thee Stallion. After all, she clearly smashed this weird year and owned it.

She was someone to watch out for the last few years. The Houston rapper did not quite make it to the mainstream music scene for some time, but she made everybody go "Hot Girl Summer" in 2019. You got to have some influence to do that. Memes were made dedicated to that phrase, too.

But 2020 is truly her year, because right in the middle of an ongoing pandemic unseen in its scale ever, she and Grammy winner Cardi B dropped "WAP"--an explicit, expletive-filled banger. The song came with a suggestive video, with some of the dance moves even becoming a viral challenge carried out by the young and old alike.

It's also not every day that Queen Bey herself wants to do a remix with a relatively new artist. But Beyonce wanted her and out came the revamp of "Savage."

Megan Thee Stallion already released her long-awaited debut album "Good News," For someone "new" into the business, she has done so much already and has been even named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by TIME Magazine!

Megan Was Shot on the Foot!

Can we just mention, adding to her achievement-filled year, Megan Thee Stallion was shot on her foot? This is why we think our 2021 Grammy Awards prediction is so bad-ass. Not that we require winners to be injured, but still.

Back in July, the rapper, whose real name is Megan Pete, claimed that she had suffered "multiple gunshot wounds... done with the intention to physically harm" her.

She later on took to Instagram to share some graphic images of the stitches on her heel. Some photos showed actual doctors attending to her injured foot. The original posts have been removed, but they were widely reported at the time.

On 20 August, she also named Daystar Peterson, more known as Tory Lanez, as the alleged shooter while speaking in a video on Instagram Live.

She said when police found her, she did not tell them what had truly transpired because she was fearful the police would do something drastic--or start shooting if they knew a gun was involved.

"I didn't tell the police nothing, because I didn't want us to get in no more trouble than we was about to get in," she said.

A few months later, Lanez denied the accusations. "Megan people tryna frame me," he rapped in his song "Money Over Fallout."

"Girl, you had the nerve to write that statement on that affidavit, knowing I ain't do it but I'm coming at my truest."

For her part, Megan emphasized she has already said enough on the matter with her song "Shots Fired," which was featured in her debut album.

In her interview with Radio.com, Megan was asked if she felt that she throughly expressed her side of the story through the song, to which she replied affirmatively.

"I feel like I said enough...," she shared. "I don't like to go back and forth. If I said something one time, that's what it is, that's what I said and I meant it, there's no need for me to continue to go back and forth."

While we still do know what to think of the shooting incident, there is no doubt in us how strong Megan is as a woman, and how memorable 2020 would be for the artist.

A major award for Meg sounds just about right and about time, so she is our 2021 Grammy Awards prediction.

READ MORE: Moving in Together? Khloe Kardashian Planning To Live With Tristan Thompson in Boston

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles