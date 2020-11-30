Divorce Headache: Kelly Clarkson Struggling With Co-Parenting Due To Trust Issues

While their divorce proceedings are still ongoing, Kelly Clarkson is already granted primary custody of the children she shares with Brandon Blackstock. Co-parenting does not work as well for them compared to how it is working with other celebrity couples who have broken up.

It was in June when Clarkson filed for a divorce from Blackstock, during which she shared "irreconcilable differences" as the main reason. The two have been married for roughly seven years already and share two children, River, 6, and Remington, 4.

According to People, the singer and talk show host has been given primary custody over the kids because it is the best decision for the youngsters. For one, she can provide the much-needed stability in the the lives of the children. Otherwise, if Blackstock moves to Montana as he allegedly plans while Clarkson stays to work and live in Los Angeles, the kids would have to go back and forth which could be unhealthy for the kids.

Moreover, the two parents can simply no longer get along. The tensions between them have even increased based on the court documents. Co-parenting in such circumstances is not possible. The court added that "the parties have a difficult time co-parenting due to issues of trust between them."

Having primary custody does not mean Clarkson would have the kids to herself.

Blackstock is allowed to visit his two children in Los Angeles and conduct video chat with them on the daily, at a previously agreed upon time.

Moreover, the kids will be spending their Thanksgiving break with their father. They also agreed that the kids will be with Brandon on Dec. 19 through Christmas at 2 p.m. as well. Kelly Clarkson therefore gets to spend Christmas afternoon with them up until New Year's Day.

People Magazine noted that they will still share joint physical and legal custody, but it's Clarkson who was given the primary physical custody holder in Los Angeles.

Children's needs for stability cannot be undermined. In the recent past, Clarkson got real about getting her children therapy to protect their "little hearts." This means the divorce battle and their parents not getting along are taking a toll on them as well.

"It's just one day when you're like, 'Wow, this has forever changed and it's not just my heart has changed, there's other little hearts, too,'" she told Extra. "We have a lot of help as far as therapists or child psychologists 'cause we want to do it right," she added.

In one of the latest episodes of her talk show, Kelly somehow hinted that she and Brandon divorced because while she keeps progressing, her ex is merely dragging her down because he was only attuned to his own needs.

"My mom has been telling me since I was a kid: You are who you surround yourself with," Clarkson explained (via Fox News). "You want to make sure you're surrounded by people that also want to be the best versions of themselves and also want a good common goal for everyone, not just themselves, right?"

Meanwhile, Blackstock is reportedly seeking $436,000 in monthly spousal and child support after an L.A. County judge granted Clarkson primary physical custody, a source revealed to People magazine.

The source alleged that Blackstock actually asked for $2M in attorney fees, when in fact he is the one who is driving the costs up. He has a total of seven attorneys representing him, the source added.

