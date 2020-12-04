Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Shuts Down a ‘Jelena’ Fan After Leaving Insensitive Comment

Justin Beiber clapped back at online trolls for spreading hate towards his wife, Hailey Baldwin.

The Canadian superstar is not letting anyone insult or compare his wife to her former girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

Justin Bieber Calls Out Fan For "Attacking" Hailey Baldwin

In a series of posts on his Instagram Stories, the "Yummy" hitmaker savagely shut down a "Jelena" fan asking others to attack the blonde beauty through social media.

"This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on video to literally go after my wife telling people to say that my previous relationship was better so on and so forth," Justin wrote, adding: "I just wanted to share this so that people get an idea of what we face day today."

The Grammy winner did not stop there, as he slammed the fan by pointing out "how miserable her life" was for coming up with propaganda against them.

He ended his lengthy rant by encouraging everyone to "uplift" each other instead of bringing other people down.

"The lesson here is SHE'S THE ONE MISSING OUT..life is fulfilling when you uplift and add value to people! A life where you want to make others feel small will leave you with no friends and no real joy."

Hailey Baldwin Speaks Out

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old model shared the same post on her Instagram Stories, adding a statement saying that she needs to speak up in order to "protect herself and her mental" state.

"I would never in a million years wish for someone to be treated this way, and I will never condone this kind of hateful behavior," she mentioned.

In addition, she wished that the public and fans would "support, uplift, and encourage" women in the industry rather than exerting their effort bashing and leaving hurtful comments.

In the end, Hailey gave a piece of advice for the Jelena fan, wishing her "all the best" and hoping that she may "find love, peace, and happiness in life."

Justin and Hailey's comment came after a fan posted a video asking others to "go after" Baldwin.

"Hailey Baldwin is going to do a live, right?" a fan mentioned in her IG stories, referring to Hailey's upcoming IG Live with Bare Minerals and Dendoll.

Moreover, she detailed how to execute the attack towards Hailey by "bombarding" the video with comments about how the Rare Beauty owner is better than her.

"Where she's talking about herself, 20 questions with Justin Bieber. This is the time where they will not be turning off comments, so we need to fucking bombard that shit with Jelena and how Selena is better. Go after, please, let's all go after her," the Jelena fan mentioned.

On the other hand, the power couple got sympathy from their army of fans as they expressed their love and support for the pair.

"Justin Bieber and Hailey are being insulted, bullied, torn apart, and all the bad talk on the internet, isn't it painful ??? He is asked us to pray for him, BRO..... this is a man who's suffering and is suffering a lot," one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, a second user pointed out other's "weird" obsession towards Bieber's past relationship: "ppl who have an obsession with Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber not being together even though it was toxic and he's now married to Hailey is WEIRDO behavior."

