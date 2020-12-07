Music Video: Shakira Stars, Stuns in New Black Eyed Peas Project!

Her hips STILL don't lie. Shakira can even sway them atop a skateboard. Mad skills.

Shakira is a gem and to be in a song and video entitled "Girl Like Me" is so fitting. There's quite no girl like her because she's one in a million.

In the newly released Black Eyed Peas "Girl Like Me" music video, Shakira stuns with her youthful face, her fit body, her dance skills and with her newfound talent- skateboarding!

Several scenes on the music video showed her skating like a pro, or nothing like a girl would skate if she just learned how over the summer. Impressively, this is just exactly what Shakira did.

It was said that she just picked up the hobby of skateboarding over the summer but obviously, she is a fast learner, because she skated quite beautifully on this video.

The highly-anticipated video dropped on December 4, almost half a year or six months since premiering the track in June. The song is included in the Black Eyed Peas chart-topping "Translation" album. Seeing Shakira in her red leather top and a black tasseled skirt certainly made the long wait worth it.

She also rocked some black vans and red knee pads to complete the badass look.

The other look, Shakira on a red crop top and suspenders? Hot!

Black Eyed Peas is right. Shakira is a perfect fit for this video.

"I want to find me a chica that knows how to live and lives her life," the Black Eyed Peas croon while performing in an other-worldly abstract landscape - and Shakira is THE chica.

Interestingly, this song was worked on for over a decade already.

"Shakira and I worked on 'Girl Like Me' in 2008," will.i.am told Billboard.

"I'm so happy it's out in the world. I've always loved the melody, and I'm so happy Shakira and I worked together to release the song and made a video in 2020 for the world to hear and see," he said.

Shakira's talent list is certainly getting long. Apart from dancing and singing, and now skateboarding, the star also knows how to fashion design. When she puts her mind into it, she certainly can do it.

Earlier in the year, in the middle of this COVID-19 infected year, the "Hips Don't Lie" singer picked up one more hobby and showed how she can turn it into gold.

She was mighty pleased with herself n she took to Instagram on September 7 to share a sultry picture of herself on the beach, as reported by Hollywood Life.

"This is a new bathing suit I designed and my friend Bego made for me," she shared, adding "I always need to create my own for the summer!"

The suit certainly looked pretty and very her. It's in a nice shade of lavender and features long and short tassles around her hips. Shakira rocked the look quite effortlessly!

READ MORE: Jude Law Cheating: Sienna Miller Speaks Out 15 Years After Heartbreaking Scandal

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles