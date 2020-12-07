Sorry, Suri: Tom Cruise Desperately Begs Daughter Bella Kidman to Move In With Him?

In the past two years, Tom Cruise has been living a luxurious life in London while working on his movies' production.

In a new report by Woman's Day, the 58-year-old is said to be begging his daughter, Bella Kidman, to live with him at his penthouse in the Corinthia Residences. Queen Elizabeth II previously owned this place.

Cruise's rented property costs $455,000 a month, which is only fit for Hollywood royalty.

It boasts four bedrooms, an indoor pool and of course, a spectacular view. The building also includes a mini-Harrods-inspired department store and a spa that spans over four floors.

Unfortunately, these may not be good enough to lure his daughter to stay with him.

According to Woman's Day, Bella, 27, is living with her husband, IT consultant Max Parker and they have a pet reptile in their three-bedroom home in Croydon, South London.

Sources told the outlet that Bella, who's mother is Nicole Kidman, prefers to live in a more low-profile manner than the luxurious life she was used to growing up.

An insider claimed, "Tom has a dedicated team of staff to look after his every whim, where he can call for room service from the Corinthia's in-house restaurants such as Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge's Bar & Grill."

But Tom Cruise and his ex-wife Nicole Kidman didn't conceive Bella because they adopted her in 1992.

Her biological younger brother, Connor Cruise, was also adopted by the A-list couple three years later.

The "Mission Impossible" star is reportedly not handing down massive amounts of money to his adopted daughter despite having a net worth of $570 million and being one of Hollywood's wealthiest stars.

Despite that, however, there are reportedly no hard feelings between them because she appeared as a Poster Girl for the Church of Scientology for a promo thanking her dad.

In the advertisement, Bella Cruise thanked the controversial Church of Scientology for giving her the missing piece in her life after taking extensive training to become an auditor.

According to an email shared with Scientologists based in London and published on the Scientology blog, "The Underground Bunker," Bella said she drowned in her sorrows before even being qualified for the position.

During her training, she reflected, "It turned out it was exactly what I needed. I dragged out the testing and correction, just made it through the drilling, and then finally began my auditing adventure, and wow, I wasn't prepared. This IS what I had been searching for. The missing piece."

She credited her dad, her aunt Cass Mapother, and other church members for aiding her through her problems while undergoing training.

Bella Cruise is also a Scientologist but has lived away from his dad for the last five years.

Most of the Cruises have relocated to the Church of Scientology headquarter in Clearwater, Florida.

Bella isn't close to his mother just after Nicole and Tom finalized their divorce in 2001.

But there has been a possible reconciliation between the two after Bella started liking Nicole Kidman's Instagram posts.

READ MORE: Liam Neeson Trapped In Melbourne: Producers Of His New Movie 'Can't Let Him Out'

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles