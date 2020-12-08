Miley Cyrus Family Secret: Singer Unveils Funny Reason Behind Mullet Trademark

Miley Cyrus rocked a modern mullet during quarantine, all thanks to her mom, Tish Cyrus.

During her recent appearance at the "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to promote her new album "Plastic Hearts," the former Disney star revealed the reason behind her modern mullet.

Miley Cyrus Kept The Family's Tradition By Having A Mullet Hair

The blonde beauty explained to Kimmel that she was forced to do some at-home quarantine makeover due to the pandemic.

All of us have had to adjust, a lot of things shutting down, keeping us from doing our kind of standard routines, which one of them was going to get a haircut for me," she mentioned.

In addition, the "Midnight Sky" songstress also revealed that it was her mom who chopped her long locks.

"So my mom offered, you know my bangs, I already had bangs, and they were getting long," she explained.

However, Tish then warned her daughter that she "had only one option," and that is mullet-- a hairstyle that is short at the front and sides but long at the back.

"And [my mom] said, 'Well, I can cut your hair, but I only know how to do one hairstyle, and I've been doing this since 1992 for your dad and for your brothers.' And all my mom can do is a mullet, so I had one option and needed it."

Miley Cyrus' Quarantine Look

In May, the Grammy nominee joined a slew of celebrities who went for a quarantine makeover; however, in her case, she surprised her fans with a super short pixie mullet.

Cyrus took to Instagram and shared her new do alongside a caption, "I trained Tish well!;)" she wrote while tagging her mom.

Meanwhile, People previously reported that Cyrus and her mom sought advice via facetime from the singer-songwriter's trusted celebrity hair stylist Sally Hershberger, who also did her longer mullet.

She shared that her "pixie mullet is completely different from the original inspiration photo" that the blonde beauty sent.

Moreover, Hershberger then praised Tish for a job well done, and it seemed that the "Party in the USA" hitmaker is satisfied with the final outcome.

"Miley loved the final look as much as I did! It's so cool and daring to mesh together two styles into one that really expresses her own sense of style."

The celebrity hairstylist then added that the "Hannah Montana" star is very much "open to trying new looks" and can definitely rock any hairstyle.

"We were both really happy with how the haircut turned out, and I'm sure her mom will keep tweaking it a bit," she furthered.

Celebrities Joining The Mullet Trend

Aside from Miley Cyrus, other celebrities who dove in with the trend is the "Euphoria" star Barbie Ferreira with her dark mullet with heavy bangs.

Next on the list is "Stranger Things" Finn Wolfhard, who leaned on to a more 70's-inspired shaggy mullet.

The recent victim of the mullet trend is Australian singer-songwriter Troye Sivan.

Earlier this week, the "My! My! My!" hitmaker shocked fans as he took to Instagram to share his full-on mullet hairstyle.

READ MORE: Cardi B Reveals Massive $2 Million Donation Amid Backlash Over Expensive Bag Purchase

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles