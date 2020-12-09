Tina Turner Gets Real on Devastating Effects of Abusive Marriage

Global superstar Tina Turner has revealed she was once suicidal because of the years of abuse she experienced when still married to Ike Turner. But she also said she "wouldn't change a thing" in her life, despite this.

Tina Turner, 81, got quite reflective when talking about her present state, sharing how at how low she really got in the hands of her ex-husband.

The superstar who earlier this year came out of retirement to release her first single in 12 years technically described her marriage as hell.

Born Anna Mae Bullock, no one would think she endured so much difficulties in her life. However, having fame and wealth does not mean she has not suffered greatly too; this only masked pain better.

Tina married fellow singer Ike Turner in 1962 and went on to endure 16 years a whole kind of hardship, as reported by The Mirror..

In her latest book, "Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good," the superstar admitted that regardless of that phase in her life, she would not change a thing in her so-called journey on this Earth.

"I wouldn't change a thing. I embrace the entirety of my life's journey," she said.

"Each part has contributed to me becoming who I am today, and I'm very happy now," she explained. "There were a number of difficult experiences that could have shattered me, but instead became fuel for my journey, propelling me upward," she added, via the Daily Star.

Although she is happily married now to husband, Erwin Bach, 64, and quite settled down at Lake Zurich after renouncing her American citizenship to become a Swiss national, her late husband continues to leave a bad taste in her mouth.

While married to her first husband, Ike Turner, Tina endured domestic abuse at a level that had her attempting to take her own life.

Tina confessed she attempted an overdose while she was on tour with Ike.

In her book, "My Love Story by Tina Turner," she revealed exactly how. "One night, just before a gig, I simply couldn't take any more and swallowed sleeping pills," she wrote.

But the universe has something else planned for her because her attempt was not succesfull. Instead, it gave her a renewed vigor to live life purposefully.

"After I attempted suicide, I felt that I was still alive because I had a purpose, a mission to accomplish in life," she wrote.

She said her experience of domestic abuse had made her strong in so many ways.

"And after surviving years of abuse, I knew I had an innate resilience I could tap into. If I could increase that, I knew I could become unshakably happy and make my dreams come true," she shared.

While her personal life reached a rough patch when married to Ike, her professional career was and continues to be, smooth-sailing.

Over the course of her groundbreaking career, she was able to sell an astounding 100 million records. She was awarded with 12 Grammy Awards, given a spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and dabbled into both theater and movie.

She starred in the 1985 film "Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome." Her life was turned into West End and Broadway musical, which sold out.

Right in the middle of a raging pandemic, Turner emerged with a remastered version of her 1984 smash-hit "What's Love Got To Do With It?" This was released back in July, where she teamed up with producer Kygo.

