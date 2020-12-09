Incredible Act of Kindness: Taylor Swift Gave Christmas Miracles to ‘Brave’ Mothers Amid the Pandemic

Taylor Swift just gave two single moms the best Christmas gift ever.

The 30-year-old made generous donations to two moms featured in a Washington Post article that highlighted the millions of Americans that are welcoming the holiday season with unemployment and unpaid utilities and rent.

After discovering Nashville-based Nikki Cornwell and Shelbie Selewski's GoFundMe pages, Taylor gave out $13,000 to each of them.

The record-breaking musician commented on Nikki's fundraiser, "I read about you in the Washington Post and thought it was really brave of you to share your story."

"I'm so sorry for everything you've had to go through this year and wanted to send you this gift, from one Nashville girl to another. Love, Taylor."

According to reports, Nikki received more than $22,000 from 41 donors in one day.

She described herself as a single mom who's trying to get her feet back on the ground.

She also revealed how her children might not have a Christmas, adding, "I am the Nashville mom featured in the Washington Post story about people being behind on rent and utilities my water was turned off, but someone blessed me that help."

Nikki's fundraiser also detailed how she felt like she was "drowning" after testing positive for the coronavirus and unable to start her new job.

For Shelbie, Taylor Swift wrote, "I am sending you this gift after reading about you in the Washington Post. No one should have to feel the kind of stress that's been put on you. I hope you and your beautiful family have a great holiday season."

Shelbie lost her job in the spring and was forced to stay home with her seven-year-old daughter, born with a collapsed lung.

She explained that despite trying to find another job exhaustedly, she's also helping her daughter with her online classes.

Shelbie admitted how it has been "incredibly difficult" despite also selling everything they could sell.

"With that, we have always paid our bills as much as possible, but it feels like every day something else comes up."

She added how she never even thought she would have to start a fundraiser on GoFundMe, but because of the holidays fast approaching, she didn't know what else to do.

Shelbie assured everyone that all the money she made from the fundraiser would keep her family's electricity on and for their rent.

But that's not all Taylor Swift has shared. Because her charitable continued.

One of her fans created a Christmas display that featured her 2019 holiday song, "Christmas Tree Farm."

On Instagram and Twitter, Sarah Bailey posted a video of her family's holiday light, captioning her post "BAILEY FAMILY LIGHT."

She also reminded the public about a food drop box for donations to "Our Community Hunger Center," located in Twinsburg, Ohio.

Lucky for her, her light display got Taylor Swift's attention, which prompted a direct message to Bailey.

"I love how you've chosen to give back by mentioning your local food bank. I've donated to Our Community Hunger Center in your hometown. Happy Holidays! Love, Taylor."

READ MORE: Gwen Stefani Reveals Crucial Request For Upcoming Blake Shelton Wedding

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles