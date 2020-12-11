Ellen DeGeneres Hit With Harsh Reality After Toxic Workplace Scandal

Ellen DeGeneres is dealing with another setback over the controversy surrounding her long-running show.

According to Buzzfeed, an anonymous Hollywood publicist revealed that the scandal about its toxic workplace has greatly affected "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Suffers From Low ratings and Investor Loss

The source explained that the talk show is suffering from investor loss and has reportedly decreased its ratings by 37 percent compared to the last season.

Moreover, this is said to be the show's lowest rating in history.

Amid the struggles of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," two employees claim that the low ratings is due to the health crisis and months of suffering from bad publicity.

"We're trying to be a content house, but we have no content," one employee said.

Aside from losing advertisers and their dipping ratings, the syndicated daytime show is also having a hard time to get Hollywood A-listers as guest.

"For the first time, everyone was starting to ask us, 'If you have an idea, tell us because we will listen. If you have an idea for a celeb, even if they're not A-list or famous, we'll take anyone who will bring us numbers and eyeballs,'" the staffer mentioned, adding,: "That's when they started to be real with us and essentially said, 'Give us anything because we need help.' Our old strategy doesn't work anymore."

Celebrities Rejects Ellen Show

With its negative image towards the public, some celebrities have reportedly refused to appear on the variety talk show or even at their virtual interviews.

Per the Buzzfeed report, publicists of celebrities are said to be "wary of booking their clients for the current season of 'Ellen' because they don't want them to be a part of 'her comeback tour.'"

To add fuel to the fire, one publicist also detailed that they have been careful as they don't want the show's bad publicity to affect the image of their celebrity client.

"I wouldn't set up anyone on her show right now to do anything that could possibly cause them more negative headlines. You have to tread so carefully with your clients and your clients' reputations, so you don't want to put your client in any line of fire sympathizing with someone that any community or anyone would feel bad about. We're not going to align anyone with Ellen," the publicist noted.

Since the beginning of the year, Ellen DeGeneres has been under fire for her alleged mean attitude.

In July, the show was hit with a scandal after unnamed former employees claimed that the show has "a toxic work culture."

In a previous article from Buzzfeed News, the sources slammed the long-running show and claimed that its multimillion-dollar brand's motto of "be kind" is "all for the show" and "only happens when the cameras are on."

Aside from this, the ex-staffers revealed that they experienced racism, bullying and intimidation. They also blamed senior managers and executive producers for the "day-to-day toxicity."

With this, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" was placed under investigation, per Deadline.

The publication explained that an internal memo was released stating that a third party consultant conducted an interview with current and former employees about their experience working for the show.

READ MORE: Chrissy Teigen Gets Real After Losing Beloved Pet

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles