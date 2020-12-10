Chrissy Teigen Gets Real After Losing Beloved Pet

Before ending 2020, Chrissy Teigen and her family faced another saddening news.

The former Sports Illustrated model recently revealed that their pet hamster, Peanut Butter, has passed away.

"Oh. Peanut Butter the hamster died," she tweeted.

Fans then flocked to her comment section to express their sympathy.

"They really don't live long, do they. Sorry for your loss," one fan wrote.

A second user pointed out that their pet might possibly be on a hibernate mode since hamsters hibernate in cold seasons: "He's NOT dead!!! Hamsters hibernate in winter!! Double-check before you bury him alive!!! Please!"

Meanwhile, Petco's official Twitter account penned a sweet message, saying, "We're so sorry to hear this. We hope Peanut Butter is enjoying her two-story condo & hammock in hamster heaven." It was posted alongside a screenshot of the TV personality's 2019 tweet about buying their pet a "two-story glass condo."

The "New P. Butter"

With the outpouring response from her fans, Teigen updated them by revealing she and husband John Legend welcomed another member of their family,

In a tweet, she posted short clip showing a Christmas stocking for their new hamster, which they named New P. Butter. She captioned it with "but do not fret."

but do not fret pic.twitter.com/kyU3uYprgy — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 8, 2020

In response to a fan, the cookbook author also explained that her 4-year-old daughter Luna could handle emotional situations like death.

"She is okay. We are very open about life and death in the house, and it was all good teachable moments, especially since she still asks about baby and stuff," Teigen wrote.

In March 2019, the "Lip Sync Battle" host announced they had welcomed a pet hamster in their growing family.

In an Instagram video, the mother of two shared a video of her daughter playing with Peanut Butter: "stop asking me if the hamster is still alive. Yes, it's alive!!" she captione the post.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's "Babies"

Aside from their hamster, Chrissy and John are also parents to several animal babies.

The 35-year-old Teigen and her family have four dogs, namely, Pippa (who is a fawn colored French bulldog), Penny (their adopted French Bulldog), Paul (an English Bulldog), and Petey (which is a rescue Poodle).

In her interview with "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Teigen mentioned that Petey was inspired by the parakeet in the 1994 film "Dumb and Dumber."

Aside from their four-legged babies, the Teigen-Legend family has two birds named Jasmine and Alladin and a bearded dragon, which they got for Miles on his second birthday.

"yes, I am now a proud bearded dragon owner! He is very little right now - I got him for Miles' birthday, but I know we will share a lifetime of happiness and cuddles (well, his lifetime) (maybe mine at this stress rate)," she tweeted.

Moreover, the cookbook author shared that his son was the one who chose the name Sebastian for his bearded dragon pet.

